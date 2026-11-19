News + Trends 2 0

James Study: AI is significantly more important to teenagers than it was two years ago – but so is family

Michael Restin Translation: machine translated 19.11.2026

Since 2010, the JAMES study has been mapping the everyday lives of young people in Switzerland every two years. The new edition shows: two-thirds regularly use AI – three times more than in 2024. Time spent with family is also becoming increasingly important to 12- to 19-year-olds.

Young people are experiencing a massive AI surge in their everyday lives. This is shown by the current edition of the James study from the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW). For this study, 1,088 people aged 12 to 19 were surveyed about their online and offline lives. Applications like ChatGPT have become a regular source of information for 66 percent. Search engines (86 percent) and messengers like WhatsApp (76 percent) were mentioned even more frequently. Social media is also comparably relevant at 60 percent.

In doing so, young people are following the overall societal trend: the number of AI subscriptions in the households of those surveyed rose from 12 to 35 percent between 2024 and 2026. 21 percent of young people also use AI regularly for entertainment purposes – two years ago, it was only five percent.

Games, books and the «Big Four» apps

On average, young people report being online for three hours on weekdays and 4 hours and 50 minutes on weekends. Around 80 percent game at least occasionally. 70 percent of boys play video games daily or several times a week, while for girls it is only a quarter. In return, twice as many girls as boys read books or use audiobooks. E-books are also nearly three times more popular with them than with boys. Interest in reading decreases with age.

The boys' preferences are reflected in the top 5 games: they are Brawl Stars, Minecraft, EA Sports FC, Fortnite, and, newly, the gaming platform Roblox. GTA has fallen out of the top 5 for the first time in ten years. However, the survey took place before the release of GTA 6. The most important apps on the smartphone remain WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat – they leave YouTube and Spotify significantly behind. The younger the respondents, the more popular TikTok is: among 12- to 13-year-olds, the app is significantly ahead of Instagram.

These subscriptions are common

A smartphone is present in all households, and 99 percent of the young people surveyed own one themselves. Social differences are evident in the household equipment with other devices such as tablets, digital cameras, smartwatches, or fitness trackers. The respondents primarily have subscriptions for music and video streaming.

As young people get older, the proportion of music streaming subscriptions, in particular, increases. There is an (expected) difference between the genders: good five times more boys than girls have a game flat-rate subscription.

In families with a lower socioeconomic status, subscriptions are rarer, even though these young people use electronic media just as intensively. The study interprets this as an indication of a «digital divide 2.0» – lower income groups would therefore be dependent on free versions or content that comes with data disclosure, advertising, or restricted functions.

Insults and harassment

The number of those who have had unpleasant experiences online remains consistently high. In the past two years, 59 percent were confronted with insults in private messages, and nearly a third with sexual harassment. Girls are significantly more frequently affected when it comes to questions about their body appearance, unwanted sexual intentions, or requests to send erotic photos of themselves. Such experiences increase with age.

Time with family is becoming increasingly important

According to the figures, screen time has reached a plateau; it is comparably high since the 2022 survey. However, other activities are also important to young people. Almost three-quarters regularly play sports, go outside, or meet up with friends. Party and club visits are mentioned less frequently than before among regular leisure activities.

It is remarkable that more and more young people are regularly spending time with their family: the figure rose from 16 percent in the first survey in 2010 to 29 percent in 2020, and now to 38 percent. This is a nice trend – parents and siblings are now only just behind pets on the popularity scale.

Header image: Shutterstock/Kostikova Natalia

I like this article! 2 people like this article







