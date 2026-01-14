News + Trends 18 22

Graphics card prices rise - Nvidia focuses on models with less memory

Kevin Hofer Translation: machine translated 14.1.2026

Nvidia is shifting production of the RTX 50 series. In future, the more affordable RTX-5060 models will take centre stage, while high-end cards will become rarer and more expensive. The memory crisis is having an impact.

According to a report from Board Channels (via Videocardz), Nvidia has changed its delivery strategy. Production of the RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB and RTX 5070 Ti is being scaled back. Instead, the company is focussing on the RTX 5060 8 GB and RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB. The reason: The 8 GB models only require four instead of eight GDDR7 modules - a decisive advantage in scarce memory chips.

The Chinese market in particular is to be supplied with the 8 GB variants. The RTX 5060 will receive the largest quantities, followed by the RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB. Board Channels believes that further price increases are possible in the next quarter. As always with such reports, these are rumours for the time being. You should take them with a grain of salt. But the price increases for GPUs point in this direction.

High-end cards become luxury goods

If you want to buy an RTX 5090, you'll have to dig deep into your pockets: Many models are on sale or cost over 3000 francs in Switzerland. In the USA, the price starts at 3500 dollars, with some variants approaching the 5000 dollar mark. The RTX 5080 is even more readily available in this country, but it too is becoming more expensive.

Even the cheaper RTX 5070 and RTX 5060 Ti are on the rise again, after being below the recommended retail price at the end of 2025. The memory crisis continues to drive prices up.

Nvidia is also said to be considering bringing older models such as the RTX 3060 8 GB back into production in order to serve the entry-level market. New editions of older GPUs with more modern features such as DLSS support are also being considered.

No end to the crisis in sight

The DRAM shortage is not only affecting graphics cards. Laptop and smartphone manufacturers are said to be reducing the RAM in their devices or postponing market launches. Even Microsoft and Sony are discussing delays to the next generation of consoles, according to reports.

Without new production facilities for memory modules, which are not built overnight, the situation remains tense. The situation is not expected to ease until late 2027 or early 2028 at the earliest. Until then: high-end will become unaffordable, mainstream a rarity.

