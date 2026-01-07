This gaming notebook enlarges its display from 16 to 24 inches

News + Trends
Auto Twist AI PC: Lenovo's concept laptop does what you tell it to do
by Jan Johannsen
Lenovo may have solved the dilemma of gaming laptops. Laptops are supposed to be portable, but gaming is more fun on larger screens. The solution: a display that enlarges.
At CES 2026, Lenovo is showcasing a new AI, updating its notebooks with new processors and presenting exciting concepts. The manufacturer likes to give an insight into the current work of its development department at trade fairs. This time, they are exhibiting the Legion Pro Rollable Concept, a gaming laptop with an enlarged screen.
The Legion Pro 7i with an Nvidia Geforce RTX 5090 graphics card and a current Intel Core Ultra chipset serves as the basis for the concept device. However, Lenovo's product development team has changed the display. Instead of a conventional 16-inch screen, a roll-out OLED display is used. This allows the gaming notebook to increase its screen diagonal from 16 to 21.5 or even 24 inches.
The display stretches out evenly to the left and right. At 24 inches, it has a very flat aspect ratio. However, Lenovo does not reveal the exact resolutions of the different display sizes.
As with all concept devices, it is not certain whether the Legion Pro Rollable will come onto the market at some point. It is possible, because rollable displays are nothing new for Lenovo. So far, however, the manufacturer has used them to extend the length of notebook screens. With the Thinkbook Plus Gen 6 Rollable, one of these is already available - for a hefty price.
With the ThinkBook Plus Gen 7 Auto Twist, Lenovo has brought the next notebook from the concept stage to market maturity at CES. The notebook listens to voice commands. It closes and opens its lid automatically or follows a person with its 360-degree rotatable display. This means the screen content remains legible or you remain visible in a video call.
The laptop with Intel processors from the new Core Ultra 300 series will be available from June 2026 from 1400 euros.
As a primary school pupil, I used to sit in a friend's living room with many of my classmates to play the Super NES. Now I get my hands on the latest technology and test it for you. In recent years at Curved, Computer Bild and Netzwelt, now at Digitec and Galaxus.
