Auto Twist AI PC: Lenovo's concept laptop does what you tell it to do

At IFA 2024, Lenovo presented a notebook that performs actions at your voice command. It also ensures that you always have its display in view.

"Hi Twist" is the activation phrase for Lenovo's latest concept notebook. You can then command one of several actions. It also keeps an eye on you and ensures that you can always see the screen.

Open and close and switch to tablet mode

Lenovo's concept notebook opens or closes its lid with a voice command. On top of that, it slowly switches to tablet mode - i.e. places the display over the keyboard - or back to laptop mode. This works well when I try it out - even if I sometimes have to repeat the commands in the noisy environment.

The Auto Twist AI PC also has another interesting function. Its display is only fixed in the centre. This means it can not only be rotated by 270 degrees, but also swivelled by 180 degrees. Using the webcam and face recognition, the notebook recognises a person and automatically rotates the screen so that they can always look at it. This could be useful during a lecture and should also contribute to ergonomic use.

With several people in the camera's field of vision, the laptop finds it difficult to decide who it should follow.

Source: Jan Johannsen

Lenovo primarily wants to show what is possible with the Auto Twist AI PC. It is currently unclear whether or in what form the technologies of the Auto Twist AI PC will ever be used in a production device. But for people who do not have two hands available to open and close a notebook, this could be practical. Lenovo is also gathering further experience and feedback regarding voice control beyond Windows.

The screen also rotates vertically.

Source: Jan Johannsen

Lenovo equips the 1.27-kilogram concept notebook with a 13.3-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2880 × 1880 pixels. The Core Ultra 7 processor from Intel's H series is supported by 32 gigabytes of RAM. The built-in SSD has 512 gigabytes of storage space, the battery has a capacity of 55 Wh and Windows 11 Pro is installed.