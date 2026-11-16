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FiiO DM11: The Discman can now also do Bluetooth and ripping

Martin Jud Translation: machine translated 16.11.2026

The FiiO DM11 is a portable CD player with a round Discman design. With an integrated amplifier, it plays music via a 3.5mm jack, 4.4mm balanced output, Bluetooth, or a digital output. It functions as a DAC via USB-C and can rip CDs directly to a USB flash drive.

In an era where more and more music is only streamed, FiiO is taking a step back to the physical CD. The DM11 is a portable CD player whose round housing is reminiscent of the Discman players of the 1990s. The transparent tempered glass lid reveals the rotating disc. A small display shows which track is currently playing. At 25 millimeters thick and weighing 263.5 grams, the aluminum housing is compact enough for a jacket pocket.

A DAC is integrated, as is typical for FiiO.

Source: FiiO

Despite the retro look, modern hi-fi technology is packed inside. FiiO uses a high-quality Cirrus Logic CS43198 DAC, a digital-to-analog converter that transforms the CD's data into music. The player not only plays classic audio CDs but also reads self-burned CD-Rs or CD-RWs with formats such as FLAC, WAV, WMA, AAC, or MP3. Together with two amplifiers, it can even drive demanding full-size headphones. It delivers a powerful 525 milliwatts via the 4.4 mm connection and still 140 milliwatts via the standard 3.5 mm jack.

A Discman with Bluetooth.

Source: FiiO

In addition to the headphone outputs, the DM11 offers a combined optical and coaxial digital output, Bluetooth 5.4, and a USB-C interface. Via USB-C, the DM11 becomes a pure DAC that handles audio processing for your playback device, whether it's a laptop, smartphone, or tablet.

It can also rip CDs.

Source: FiiO

Another special feature is the archiving function. If you plug a USB stick into the back, the DM11 saves the music from the CD as lossless WAV files. Ripping works entirely without a computer. You only need a computer later if you want to convert the files to FLAC to save space. By the way, it cannot play music from the USB stick.

The two batteries are said to offer over four hours of runtime.

Source: FiiO

The device is powered by two replaceable 14500 batteries with 1000 mAh each, which can be easily swapped via the compartment on the bottom. To ensure the music doesn't skip while walking, FiiO uses the ESP function, which you activate via a physical switch. This is a technology that was advertised as "Anti-Shock" in the 90s and was what truly made the Discman suitable for everyday use.

In the USA and China, the Discman is available immediately for around 119 US dollars in black, blue, and orange. When it will appear in Europe is still open.

Header image: FiiO

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