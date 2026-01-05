News + Trends 8 1

Eleven audio channels: Samsung flexes its muscles with soundbars

Florian Bodoky Translation: machine translated 5.1.2026

At CES 2026, Samsung is bringing heavy audio armoury: soundbars and speakers distribute sound from up to eleven directions - automatically and in line with the room.

Samsung is launching an audio quartet at CES 2026: two soundbars from the Q series and two new wireless speakers under the name «Music Studio». The focus is on multi-channel setups, integrated bass solutions and a sensor system that recognises the placement of the speakers and distributes the channels accordingly.

HW-Q990H: Flagship soundbar with 15 elements

The new HW-Q990H is based on an 11.1.4 system. Samsung divides the setup into a 7.0.2 main bar, 4.0.2 rear speakers and an active subwoofer. The subwoofer has two integrated 8-inch drivers that are responsible for the low frequencies. There are also «up-firing» drivers, which are intended to supplement the treble channels for spatial effects.

There are also two new audio features, Sound Elevation and Auto Volume. Sound Elevation aligns speech playback so that dialogue comes acoustically from the centre of the screen. Auto Volume compensates for volume jumps between music and sounds as well as dialogue and is intended to make the level more constant across channels.

HW-QS90H: All-in-one for the smaller living room

With the HW-QS90H, Samsung is expanding its Q series with an all-in-one soundbar that does not require a separate subwoofer. The system employs a 7.1.2 channel setup and a total of 13 drivers. According to Samsung, there are nine full-range speakers and four additional drivers for the remaining channels. Instead of a subwoofer, there is the so-called «Quad Bass Woofer» system in the housing.

A special feature is called «Convertible Fit»: The soundbar can be mounted on the wall or placed in front of the TV. A built-in gyro sensor recognises the orientation and automatically distributes the channels to suit the position.

Music Studio 7: multi-room speaker with 3.1.1 setup

Samsung is breaking new ground and launching the wireless speakers «Music Studio 7» (LS70H) and «Music Studio 5» (LS50H). The LS70H is a stand-alone speaker with surround sound from a single player. The speaker consists of a 3.1.1 setup with left/front/right and an upward-facing channel. Samsung combines this with the so-called Audio Lab Pattern Control, a technology that prevents signal overlapping so that the sound does not change.

For bass control, Samsung calls «AI Dynamic Bass Control». This is designed to reproduce low frequencies without distortion. The LS70H also supports Hi-Res Audio up to 24 bit/96 kHz. According to Samsung, a «super tweeter» extends the high frequency range up to 35 kHz.

Music Studio 5: compact WLAN speaker with 4-inch woofer and waveguide

The smaller LS50H relies on a more classic driver layout: a 4-inch woofer plus two tweeters. Samsung has added an integrated waveguide design, which is intended to distribute the treble more evenly throughout the room. The device supports Wi-Fi, has a streaming connection as well as voice control and Bluetooth.

Multi-device audio: Q-Symphony pairs up to five devices

Last but not least, Samsung wants to integrate the speakers into the Samsung ecosystem. This year, the in-house audio technology Q-Symphony will be able to combine up to five audio devices into a single setup. The system will be controlled via the Smart Things standard. Among other things, the system takes room size and device position into account in order to harmonise channels and levels.

The exact release dates and prices are not yet known.

Header image: Samsung

