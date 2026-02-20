News + Trends 23 38

E-ID launch in 2026 questionable: report criticises security

Florian Bodoky Translation: machine translated 20.2.2026

Shortly before the launch of the Swiss e-ID, the Swiss Federal Audit Office warns of security gaps - and questions the timetable.

The launch of the Swiss e-ID is getting closer. But now the Swiss Federal Audit Office (SFAO) is raising concerns. It has examined the project and identified several weaknesses. In its report, it advises postponing the implementation date in case of doubt. If important points are still unresolved, the federal government should prioritise security and stability.

The introduction of the state E-ID is planned for the third quarter of 2026. With the E-ID, you should be able to prove who you are online - for example when dealing with authorities, ordering documents or proving your age online. The E-ID will be used via the app «Swiyu».

Security functions not yet ready?

In its report, the SFAO concludes that key security components are still missing or not yet fully developed. One example is end-to-end encryption. This ensures that only the persons or organisations involved can read data. According to the report, the project team did not fully plan for this function from the outset. It is now to be added as the project progresses.

The SFAO also sees room for improvement when it comes to protecting access for authorities and other organisations. At present, a simple login with a user name and password is sufficient to access certain interfaces. In the view of the auditors, this is not enough. They are calling for stronger security measures and clear guidelines.

In addition, according to the auditors, there is no complete overview of all the software modules used. Such a list - the so-called Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) - shows exactly which components are in the system. It helps to recognise security risks more quickly. According to the report, complete documentation is not yet available.

Test phase could come up short due to improvements

The project plan includes a stabilisation phase shortly before the launch. During this time, final tests are to be run and minor adjustments made. However, the SFAO warns that the team may have to use this phase for fundamental work. This would leave less room for thorough testing.

Another topic concerns the so-called trust register. This register should show in the app which suppliers have been tested by the federal government. This will allow users to recognise whether they are dealing with an officially certified body.

However, the project team does not want to activate this labelling at the start. It wants to avoid emphasising individual suppliers. The SFAO takes a critical view of this. Particularly at the beginning, clear labelling of audited bodies could strengthen trust.

Does the e-ID work abroad?

Looking abroad also plays a role. The European Union works with different security levels for digital identities. According to current estimates, the Swiss e-ID substantially reaches the level «» . For comprehensive mutual recognition, the EU often strives for the highest level «high».

One reason for the difference lies in the end devices. The federal government cannot fully control private smartphones. Whether and how the Swiss solution will be recognised internationally therefore remains to be seen. Discussions with the EU can only begin once the corresponding law is in force.

Authorities do not entirely agree with the criticism

The responsible federal authorities do not fully share the audit's assessment. They emphasise that the project is being developed according to an «agile approach». Open points are normal in such an approach and will be dealt with step by step. Security remains a central element of the project. The statement can be found in the report linked above from page 26 onwards. It remains to be seen whether the E-ID will be launched in the third quarter of 2026 as planned.

Header image: E-ID.admin.ch

