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DJI Romo 2: Robot vacuum now also works offline

Lorenz Keller Translation: machine translated 4.9.2026

DJI is doing what many have been wishing for: The new Romo 2 robot vacuum can be used via Bluetooth and without any internet connection. However, a login is still required.

The manufacturer hid the news somewhere in the middle of their presentation at the IFA tech fair in Berlin. Yet, this feature is one that hasn't existed in this form for robot vacuums before – at least not in the top models of recent years.

The new DJI Romo 2 gets a «Local Data Mode». With this, the robot connects to the smartphone via Bluetooth and can be controlled via the app. All functions are available in this mode. Wi-Fi or internet are not necessary – or rather, no longer necessary.

Internet only for installation

Because the system still requires an internet connection for installation. On one hand, you have to create a login in the app, and on the other, the robot needs Wi-Fi and internet for the initial mapping of the home and the transmission of data. Technically, this could perhaps be solved differently, but the manufacturer is choosing this path.

Like its predecessor, the Romo 2 is an eye-catcher with its transparent design.

The «Local Data Mode» comes from the company's drone division. The flying cameras have been equipped with it for several years already. DJI is certainly also responding to criticism with this, as there was a major security vulnerability at the launch of the first model.

News + Trends Unauthorised persons had access to new DJI vacuum robots Lorenz Keller 24 likes 24 32 comments 32

You can read about the state of data protection and privacy with other manufacturers in this article.

Background information Robotic vacuum cleaners can do almost nothing without Wi-Fi and an app Lorenz Keller 77 likes 77 45 comments 45

Cheaper, yet better

The DJI Romo 2 will be available from September 9th. The manufacturer has improved its second robot vacuum model in many areas that were previously criticized. First and foremost, the price: the first version cost over 1800 francs at launch. The successor has a price tag of 1169 francs or 1299 euros at launch. The version without the transparent design is about 100 francs or euros cheaper.

The Romo 2 has a mop that extends 12.4 centimeters to the side. This arm has its own LiDAR sensor so that it doesn't touch furniture and walls, but still mops as close to them as possible. I was able to see how well this works during the demo at the DJI booth. The floor is really mopped damp all the way around a round pillar.

The robot drives closely around obstacles; the mop has its own sensor to get as close to the edge as possible.

DJI has also installed many other sensors. A fisheye camera with two lenses, LiDAR scanners facing forward and to the side – and, of course, the additional sensor directly in the extendable mop. With all this technology, the robot is supposed to navigate even more accurately than its predecessor, which already scored points in this area. The Romo 2 is intended to be the first to recognize and navigate around transparent objects like plastic film or glass. The system measures obstacles with millimeter precision – using technology from the drone sector.

DJI has also fixed the shortcoming regarding climbing. The new model handles single thresholds up to 4 centimeters and double thresholds up to 8.5 centimeters. In addition, the Romo 2 is quieter than its already quiet predecessor, while having stronger suction power.

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