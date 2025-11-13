News + Trends 16 11

DJI Neo 2: entry-level drone now with omnidirectional sensors

Samuel Buchmann Translation: machine translated 13.11.2025

The tiny drone from the Chinese manufacturer has been given better safety features and more extensive gesture control. The camera sensor remains small.

DJI presents the Neo 2, an update to its ultra-lightweight selfie and vlogging drone. The model weighs 151 grammes and features an integrated propeller guard design. New features include an omnidirectional obstacle detection system with forward-facing LiDAR and enhanced gesture control - including «Return to Palm», which automatically returns the drone to the hand.

The camera has a 1/2-inch sensor with 12 megapixels, a lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-axis gimbal with electronic stabilisation. The Neo 2 records video in 4K at up to 60 frames per second (FPS). With motion or RC remote control, 100 FPS are possible. Tests will show whether the much-criticised image quality and the pronounced rolling shutter effect have improved with the Neo. There is a 2.7K mode (9:16) for vertical content. However, the camera cannot be physically rotated.

The internal memory is now 49 gigabytes, instead of just 22 gigabytes as with the predecessor. A microSD slot is still missing. The maximum flight time is specified as around 19 minutes and is likely to be less in practice, depending on wind and tracking. App transmission via Wi-Fi is said to be significantly more stable than its predecessor.

More sensors, more gestures

Compared to the first Neo, DJI has primarily increased safety and control. While the predecessor only had downward-facing sensors, the Neo 2 has omnidirectional obstacle detection and LiDAR at the front. It can also withstand stronger winds and offers more and faster tracking options, as well as more gestures for control. Among other things, it now recognises an outstretched hand and lands on it. The Neo 2 can also be controlled using voice commands.

The Neo 2 is 16 grammes heavier than its predecessor, but at 151 grammes it is easily under the limit for category A1.

Source: DJI

The DJI Neo 2 is available now. The basic package with one battery costs 239 francs or euros. The fly-more combo with two additional batteries, charging hub and replacement propellers costs 399 francs or euros. A motion fly-more combo with goggles and motion controller (579 francs or euros) is also available.

Header image: DJI

