DJI must prove its innocence

The Chinese drone manufacturer is facing an import ban in the USA. DJI has one year to convince the authorities that its products do not pose a risk to national security.

The US government has passed legislation that could lead to a ban on DJI drones: This year's National Defense Authorisation Act (NDAA) starts a one-year countdown. Within this period, DJI and its Chinese competitor Autel Robotics must prove that they "do not pose an unacceptable risk to the national security of the United States".

If DJI fails to do so, the company's devices will fall under the Secure and Trusted Communication Networks Act of the National Communications Commission (FCC). The FCC would no longer issue a licence for the radio devices, which would be tantamount to an import ban. It would apply to drones as well as other DJI devices with a camera or radio module, such as the Osmo Pocket.

Drone CHF 1575.– DJI Mavic 3 Pro incl. DJI RC 43 min, 958 g, 20 Mpx 11 Drone CHF 641.– DJI Mini 4 Pro 34 min, 249 g, 48 Mpx 30 Action cameras CHF 460.– DJI Osmo Pocket 3 120p, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 42 Drone CHF 1575.– DJI Mavic 3 Pro incl. DJI RC 43 min, 958 g, 20 Mpx 11 Drone CHF 641.– DJI Mini 4 Pro 34 min, 249 g, 48 Mpx 30 Action cameras CHF 460.– DJI Osmo Pocket 3 120p, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 42

The law still needs to be signed by the president. However, this is considered a formality due to the support of both parties. The ball is now in DJI's court, which is at the mercy of the incoming administration's favour. If Donald Trump wants to put a stop to the sale of Chinese drones in the USA, he doesn't have to do anything. This does not seem unlikely, as the Republican is generally threatening punitive tariffs and sanctions against China.

DJI feels unfairly treated

Originally, a "Countering CCP Drones Act" was also on the table, which would have blocked the import of Chinese drones even more quickly. However, this did not make it into the final draft of the NDAA, which DJI is pleased about in a blog post. However, the company complains that the new NDAA unfairly singles out Chinese manufacturers, although DJI would cooperate fully with the government.

In October DJI sued the US Department of Defence for putting the drone manufacturer on the list of "Chinese military companies". DJI says it has no links to the Chinese government. The company was wrongly placed on this list without evidence, which is damaging to its business.