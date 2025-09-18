News + Trends 10 3

DJI Mini 5 Pro: small drone, big sensor

With the new Mini, DJI is bringing a camera into the sub-250 grammes class that was previously reserved for large models. It cements the Mini's status as the best drone when space is at a premium.

DJI has unveiled the Mini 5 Pro. The fifth generation of the small drone has a larger sensor than its predecessor. Nevertheless, it still weighs less than 250 grammes and is therefore in operating class A1. I took the new Mini for a spin.

Drone New CHF 799.– DJI Mini 5 Pro 36 min, 249.90 g, 50 Mpx

Grows bigger, stays small

The DJI Mini 5 Pro is slightly less Mini than the last model, but still fits in a small backpack compartment. It therefore remains the drone of choice when travelling on foot. Despite the larger camera, the battery life is slightly longer: the previous model lasted 34 minutes in the air, the new one 36 minutes. At 42 gigabytes, the internal memory is finally a useful size

The Mini 5 Pro takes up slightly more space than its predecessor models.

In addition to the drone, the Fly More Combo includes the RC2 controller, two additional batteries, a carrying bag and a set of ND filters. The luxury controller is highly recommended. It has its own display instead of you having to clamp in your smartphone every time. This means the drone is ready for take-off more quickly.

The Fly More Combo includes three ND filters (ND8, ND32 and ND128).

I'm half happy with the ND filters. On the plus side, they are included in the set. However, they are fitted using a click system, which requires a bit of force. I often leave fingerprints on the filters. Magnets would be more elegant. However, they would probably be too heavy, as every grammes counts in this drone class.

The new sensor is good, but can't do magic

The biggest achievement of the Mini 5 Pro is the 1-inch sensor in such a small drone. The Mini 4 Pro still had a 1/1.3-inch sensor. This corresponds to an almost 50 per cent larger area, which theoretically has a positive effect on the image quality: more details, more dynamic range, less noise. The light intensity of the lens is hardly any worse (f/1.8 instead of f/1.7). The bottom line is that the small drone takes better pictures in low light.

DJI writes the specifications of the new camera right on it.

In the short hands-on test, a little more detail is actually visible compared to its predecessor. However, I have to look very closely to recognise the difference. To be fair, it should be noted: The quality of the Mini 4 Pro (and the Mini 3 Pro with the same sensor) was already good too. Don't expect miracles from the new 1-inch sensor. An upgrade from two previous models is hardly worthwhile. The new «48 mm Med-Tele mode» seems to me to be no more than a digital zoom in practice. The quality is sufficient for TikTok videos on small screens, but not for YouTube.

The camera can be rotated 90 degrees to the left and 90 or 135 degrees to the right for vertical videos. The maximum resolution remains at 4K, while the maximum frame rate increases from 100 to 120 frames per second (FPS). You can also film in HDR at up to 60 FPS.

Obstacle detection very well implemented

The Mini 4 Pro already had omnidirectional obstacle detection - i.e. forwards, backwards, upwards, downwards and to the side. The Mini 5 Pro also has a LiDAR sensor at the front. This sees objects even in low light. The small drone thus catches up with the Air 3S. Incidentally, this also has the same sensor, but also a telephoto camera.

Thanks to sensors in all directions, collisions with trees are no longer a topic.

During my test flights, the obstacle detection works excellently: instead of braking abruptly, the Mini 5 Pro reduces its speed smoothly. For example, if I steer quickly towards a tree, the drone brakes gently early on, but then lets me fly very close very slowly. This realisation feels better than with older models. Another advantage of the Mini series is the low volume. The Mini 5 Pro sounds very similar to its predecessor.

DJI is not changing the price. The Mini 5 Pro is available immediately and costs the same as the Mini 4 Pro when it was launched: 799 francs or euros. The Fly More Combo is priced at 1129 francs or euros.

