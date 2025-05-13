News + Trends 46 14

DJI Mavic 4 Pro: Completely revamped top drone

David Lee Translation: machine translated 13.5.2025

Drone manufacturer DJI has revised its top model. Despite being heavier, the Mavic 4 Pro flies longer, has better cameras and more memory.

The Mavic Pro is DJI's largest and most powerful consumer drone. Version 4 has been available since today. With a weight of over 900 grams, it falls into the C2 drone class and thus into the operating category A2.

At 1063 grams, the new Mavic 4 Pro is slightly heavier than the Mavic 3 Pro. Nevertheless, according to the manufacturer, it flies for up to 51 minutes, which is 8 minutes longer than its predecessor. The reason for this is probably the much more powerful battery. This has a capacity of 6654 mAh (predecessor: 5000 mAh).

Like a smartphone, the Mavic 4 Pro has three cameras with different fixed focal lengths. They correspond to the image section of 28, 70 and 168 mm in 35 mm format. The middle of the three cameras has not changed compared to its predecessor. The wide-angle camera has a new sensor with 100 instead of 20 megapixels. It is also slightly faster with f/2 instead of f/2.8. The aperture can be adjusted up to f/11. The two telephoto cameras have a fixed aperture. At f/2.8, the 168 mm telephoto camera is also slightly faster and DJI has increased the resolution from 12 to 50 megapixels.

The three cameras can be rotated 360 degrees using a «Infinity Gimbal». This enables new rotation effects, as can be seen at the beginning of the video. The cameras can also look upwards at an angle of up to 70 degrees.

The obstacle detection also works in very low light, for example at night when only street lamps are lit.

The new model has 64 GB of built-in memory. Previously it was only 8 GB. Similar to its predecessor, there is also a special version with significantly more memory. The «Creator Combo» has 512 GB of internal memory.

If you want to browse through the specifications and compare them with the predecessor, you can do so here.

Header image: DJI

