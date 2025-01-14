DJI Flip: foldable drone with propeller guard

The latest quadrocopter from DJI has similar specifications to the Mini 4 Pro, but looks completely different. The Flip is primarily aimed at beginners, as its design makes it less sensitive.

DJI's new small drone is called "Flip" and looks quite unusual. It has fixed protective cages for its propellers, similar to the DJI Neo. Unlike the latter, however, the Flip can still be folded up. Its arms fold downwards, where the propellers stack on top of each other.

Drone New CHF 439.– DJI Flip 31 min, 249 g, 48 Mpx Drone New CHF 639.– DJI Flip ( RC 2) 31 min, 249 g, 48 Mpx Drone New CHF 779.– DJI Flip Fly More Combo (RC 2) 31 min, 249 g, 48 Mpx New Drone CHF 439.– DJI Flip 31 min, 249 g, 48 Mpx New Drone CHF 639.– DJI Flip ( RC 2) 31 min, 249 g, 48 Mpx New Drone CHF 779.– DJI Flip Fly More Combo (RC 2) 31 min, 249 g, 48 Mpx

With a weight of 249 grams, the Flip falls into drone class C0 and is therefore less restricted than heavier aircraft. Judging by the specifications, the new drone ranks slightly below the Mini 4 Pro within DJI's range.

Different - but not necessarily better

A look at the dimensions of the DJI Flip shows: when folded, it is no more compact than the Mini series, but actually a few centimetres larger. Its advantage lies in the protected propellers. This makes the Flip more suitable for beginners, as it is more likely to survive any collisions undamaged and is less dangerous for people.

DJI's Marketing teaches us: thanks to protected propellers, Bello doesn't have to be afraid.

Source: DJI

Apart from that, I can't find a unique selling point. The camera with its 1/1.3-inch sensor should offer the same image quality as the Mini 4 Pro. Photos have a resolution of 48 megapixels, videos can be recorded in 4K with up to 60 frames per second. For vertical moving images, the Flip does not rotate its camera by 90 degrees, but simply saves a portrait format section in 2.7K.

The Flip makes concessions when it comes to obstacle detection. It only sees objects in front of and below the drone, while the Mini 4 Pro's sensors look in all directions. The flight time is three minutes less than that of its more expensive sister. Nevertheless, the O4 transmission system is the same. It offers a stable connection and more than enough range.

Overall, the Flip's folding concept looks fresh, but not necessarily revolutionary. It also makes DJI's line-up even more confusing than it already is. The new drone doesn't seem to make any technical advances, but rather throws together familiar components in a new way. It is too expensive for a pure toy and the Mini 4 Pro is likely to remain the better option for many other scenarios.