Canon Selphy QX20: This new printer fits in your luggage

The new mini-printer from Canon prints your smartphone pictures as stickers. Whereas previously only square printing was possible, you can now print in 2:3 format - and borderless.

The mobile photo printer called the Selphy QX20 weighs just under 500 grams and prints small colourful stickers in 1:1 or 2:3 format directly from your smartphone. Without any colour cartridges.

Design and hardware: small, compact and new in red

The Canon Selphy QX20 measures 14.6 × 10.2 centimetres. This makes the photo printer slightly smaller than a postcard. At 455 grams, it weighs about as much as two smartphones.

It prints images with a resolution of 287 x 287 dpi in not just one, but now two different sizes - and now also borderless. In addition to 7.2 × 8.5 centimetres, 5.4 × 8.5 centimetres are also available. You can choose the size of the border yourself. With more space towards the bottom, for example, the picture looks like an old Polaroid picture.

The photo stickers for the QX20 are available in two paper sizes.

In addition to black and white, the Selphy printer is now also available in red. Unfortunately, this means that the two pretty colours mint green and pink are no longer available.

The Selphy printer is available in three colours.

How it works

The printer takes up to ten sheets at a time. To print, you select your images via the matching photo layout app and design them as desired. New options are said to have fluttered in via an update. From stamps and filters to various stickers and frames. You can also add text over the images.

Use Canon's photo layout app to decorate your pictures before printing.

You can then print your photos via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. The printer now takes 40 seconds per image. With the predecessor, you had to wait three seconds longer.

The printing process is called dye sublimation. A chemical reaction is triggered in the paper to bring out the colours. This means the printer doesn't need any annoying cartridges. The paper is water and dirt repellent and can be used as a sticker thanks to its adhesive backing.

Price and availability

The Selphy QX from Canon will be available from mid-October. When it will arrive in our shop is still being clarified with our category. Don't want to miss out on this? If you click on "I like this brand" on the Canon brand page, our algorithm knows that it should inform you when there are new Canon products. The price is 115 francs or euros (RRP). A sheet of photo paper costs around 70 cents or centimes.

There are three models of Canon's compact mini-printers.

Canon also has an even smaller version for thermal prints in its range. I tested the Canon Zoemini 2 some time ago. It is slightly smaller and only half as heavy at 180 grams. The photos measure 5 × 7.6 centimetres.

Bigger is also possible: The Canon Selphy CP1500 prints images up to 10 × 15 centimetres - the size of a postcard. Thanks to the integrated card reader, you can also print directly from a memory card (SD, SDHC or SDXC). An LC display is available for operation. You can also connect cameras and USB sticks via the USB-C port.

