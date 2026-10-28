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Black Friday Weeks at Digitec and Galaxus – yes, "Weeks", plural

Martin Jungfer Translation: machine translated 28.10.2026

Customers order, Galaxus and Digitec deliver. This will also apply to Black Friday in 2026. This year, we are extending the period even further with special deals and promotions.

Whether you like it or not: Black Friday starts at Digitec and Galaxus on Monday, November 16. Until Monday, November 30, there will be over 1000 products* at specially discounted prices.

No, I don't know if the Switch 2 will be included. And no, the list of offers will not be leaked online beforehand. Furthermore, nobody here is artificially inflating prices beforehand just to make a discount look bigger later on. Hopefully, these statements will clear up some of the questions and assumptions for the comments section below.

Before you scroll straight to the bottom, here is some more information anyway.

Why aren't there really good offers for just one day?

With a duration of around two weeks surrounding Black Friday – which, by the way, is on November 27 – orders are distributed more evenly. Our logistics team can better manage the increased volume. In previous years, the Black Friday period, extended to about a week, has already proven successful. There were also shorter wait times in our stores compared to the past, when offers were only available on Black Friday itself.

Your opinion on... ...Black Friday is in demand. Even longer? Fine, I'll take half of November off for it... I want everything to be like it used to be! I don't care at all; I always check the price history before buying. So nice! I'm already looking forward to every single deal. Good development! And next year, please have deals for the entire month of November. I just want to see the results. Vote

How attractive are the deals?

Our buyers have purchased specific quotas from manufacturers and suppliers that we can offer at particularly attractive prices. The quantities are limited, and the prices are only valid during the promotional period.

However, for every product, we give you the opportunity to check for yourself whether a deal is truly attractive enough for you. We transparently display the price history. This way, you can see if the Black Friday price is really the lowest.

By the way, Black Friday is long past being a day of uncontrolled consumption where common sense goes out the window and FOMO fills the shopping carts. Our data shows that customers consciously hold off on larger purchases until November and actively and purposefully search for good deals during the promotional weeks. Good offers are therefore no longer a surprise, but an expectation. And of course, we fulfill that wish for you if you are planning so strategically.

When will there be new deals?

We have decided to put all Black Friday offers live right at the start on Monday, November 16. This way, you can see everything that is available immediately. This also means: We will not be adding any new or additional deals and promotions later.

You will find the deals on the homepage or in the app at the very top starting Monday, November 16. All offers will remain online as long as supplies last – until Monday, November 30, at the latest.

Still have questions? Post them in the comments.

*) For readers in Germany: Unfortunately, there are not quite as many deals in your shop, but we can offer well over 100 here as well.

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