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Batteries tested by "Saldo": The cheap ones beat the expensive ones

Martin Jungfer Translation: machine translated 16.3.2026

For a "good" rechargeable AA battery, you don't have to spend more than 1.80 francs each. If you want a "very good" one, you will have to dig much deeper into your pocket.

AA batteries are among the batteries that are often used in the household. This makes it all the more sensible to use rechargeable ones. This is good for the environment and your budget. Rechargeable batteries have a better environmental balance after just 20 to 30 charging cycles. After just five or six charges, they have also amortised financially.

The Swiss consumer magazine «Saldo» had AA batteries from twelve manufacturers tested. The results from the test laboratory are a feast for all those who like to doubt that expensive branded products are worth the money anyway.

The «buying tip» award goes to a four-pack of rechargeable AA batteries with a 2100 mAh capacity sold by Landi. The unit price: 1.80 francs. The school grade: 5.1*. With this «Good», the batteries from Landi's own brand Xinergy achieved third place.

(*For our readers in Germany: In Switzerland, the grade 6 is the best at school.)

The best AA rechargeable batteries come from Coast

The manufacturer Coast took first place in the test with the Zithion-X. This model has a capacity of 2400 mAh. The overall score: 5.5, i.e. a «Very good». In the two sub-categories «service life» and «self-discharge» the Coast batteries were unbeatable. I have been using these Coast batteries myself for two years and can therefore confirm that they still deliver enough juice even after many charging cycles. Another advantage from my point of view: I can charge them using a USB-C cable and don't need an extra charger.

Batteries CHF 29.90 CHF 7.48 / 1pcs. Coast Zithion-X USB-C 4 pcs., AA / LR6 / LR06 / Mignon / R6 / R14505, 2400 mAh 344

Place 2 for Panasonic and the Eneloop

The Eneloop from Panasonic are the Community's favourites. The love is reflected in a 4.8-star average in the customer ratings. In the «Saldo» test, with an average score of 5.4, they just missed out on the «very good rating». Their advantage compared to the test winner: they only cost around half as much each.

Batteries CHF 38.– CHF 4.75 / 1pcs. Panasonic eneloop 8 pcs., AA / LR6 / LR06 / Mignon / R6 / R14505, 2000 mAh 525

«Good» are five more AA rechargeable batteries

Among the «good» AA batteries are those from Varta and Duracell with prices of almost seven francs each. The differences in grade are in the region of one or two tenths. So you can buy Ladda batteries from Ikea as well as rechargeable ones from Mediamarkt's own brand without any real disadvantage compared to the more expensive branded goods. The AA rechargeable battery from GP is also «good» - and it's a bargain to boot.

Batteries Quantity discount CHF 11.40 per piece for 3 units CHF 2.85 / 1pcs. GP Batteries GP Recharge Mignon (AA) rechargeable NiMH 2100 mAh 1.2 V 4 pcs. 4 pcs., AA / LR6 / LR06 / Mignon / R6 / R14505, 2100 mAh 42 Batteries Quantity discount CHF 11.10 per piece for 3 units CHF 2.78 / 1pcs. Varta Recharge Accu Power 4 pcs., AA / LR6 / LR06 / Mignon / R6 / R14505, 2600 mAh 841 Batteries CHF 14.– CHF 3.50 / 1pcs. Duracell Recharge Ultra 4 pcs., AA / LR6 / LR06 / Mignon / R6 / R14505, 2500 mAh 155 Quantity discount Batteries CHF 11.40 per piece for 3 units CHF 2.85 / 1pcs. GP Batteries GP Recharge Mignon (AA) rechargeable NiMH 2100 mAh 1.2 V 4 pcs. 4 pcs., AA / LR6 / LR06 / Mignon / R6 / R14505, 2100 mAh 42 Quantity discount Batteries CHF 11.10 per piece for 3 units CHF 2.78 / 1pcs. Varta Recharge Accu Power 4 pcs., AA / LR6 / LR06 / Mignon / R6 / R14505, 2600 mAh 841 Batteries CHF 14.– CHF 3.50 / 1pcs. Duracell Recharge Ultra 4 pcs., AA / LR6 / LR06 / Mignon / R6 / R14505, 2500 mAh 155

An important note on the prices: «Saldo» bought the brand batteries from retailers such as Coop or Jumbo and paid very high prices in some cases. For example, the four-pack of Duracell batteries cost 26.95 francs. In this respect, the price per unit can also slip into the range of cheap no-name batteries if you know where to buy. For example here.

Energisers fall through

Obviously, the AA batteries from Energizer were not made for the test procedure. After 200 charging processes, they were «unusable», writes «Saldo». In the laboratory, a running time of just six minutes was measured. By comparison, the Landi battery still lasted for over two hours.

Batteries Quantity discount CHF 8.50 per piece for 3 units CHF 2.13 / 1pcs. Energizer Recharge Power Plus 4 pcs., AA / LR6 / LR06 / Mignon / R6 / R14505, 2000 mAh 147

The «M Power Accu» from Migros also failed the endurance charge test. Like the Energizer models, they therefore received the grade «unsatisfactory».

Not made for long storage

«Saldo» also tested how much capacity full batteries have left after being stored at room temperature for 60 days. The IKEA batteries lost 12 per cent of their capacity during this time, while the GP batteries lost as much as 15 per cent. The Coast batteries only lost eight per cent, the best value. The advantage for Coast: the models work with lithium technology, while all of the competition tested used nickel-metal hydride.

You can find the complete test report in the current printed issue 04/2026. To read the article online, you need an online subscription to «Saldo».

Header image: Martin Jungfer

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