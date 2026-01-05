News + Trends 12 0

Asus and MSI show first monitors with RGB OLED

Samuel Buchmann Translation: machine translated 5.1.2026

The new 27-inch panel from LG and the new 34-inch panel from Samsung should ensure better text sharpness. The first models will be launched in spring.

Last week, Samsung and LG presented two new OLED technologies with the same concept, «V-Stripe QD-OLED» and «RGB stripe WOLED»: a sub-pixel layout that looks exactly like that of classic LCDs - red, green and blue stripes next to each other. Display manufacturers are thus eliminating the colour fringing in text that previously plagued OLED monitors. You can find more details in this article:

Now MSI and Asus are presenting the first concrete products with the new panels. They will be on show for the first time at the CES electronics trade fair. Asus is launching both a monitor with LG's WOLED panel (27-inch, 16:9, 4K) and one with Samsung's QD OLED panel (34-inch, 21:9, 1440p). The latter can also be found in the MSI model.

Asus PG27UCWM: 27 inch, 4K, 240 Hz

The Asus ROG Swift PG27UCWM combines two of the latest advances in OLED technology. Firstly, Asus has implemented the new panel with RGB structure. Secondly, a tandem WOLED illumination is hidden behind it. This achieves a higher luminance thanks to the stacked design.

Tandem WOLED and Tandem OLED LG's new naming for stacked OLED backlights is somewhat confusing: is used in large displays such as TVs and monitors. Here, three levels of light-emitting diodes together produce a white light that is then coloured by filters. This is why the abbreviation with W for «White» is still appropriate here. With without W, on the other hand, two layers of diodes are stacked on top of each other, emitting red, green and blue light directly. There is no need for an additional colour filter. This principle is used in small displays, such as smartphones or the iPad Pro

Because the RGB structure without white subpixels eats up more light, the brightness remains roughly the same as with previous WOLED monitors. It is 250 nits full screen, 500 nits at 10 per cent APL and 1000 nits at 1.5 per cent APL. Another new feature for WOLED is the pixel density of 166 pixels per inch (ppi), which results from the 4K resolution at 26.5 inches.

APL and different peak brightness OLED displays can only deliver their promised peak brightness within a certain range - for example, a two per cent window. Strictly speaking, this percentage refers to the «Average Picture Level» (APL). In practice, however, the APL is usually higher than a few per cent. For a completely white image, it is 100 per cent. The slower the peak brightness of a display falls as the APL increases, the better.

Half the back of the Asus ROG Swift PG27UCWM is transparent.

Source: Asus

The advantages are sharper text and a better display of bright colours with high saturation - think of explosions or fire, for example. This is a particular advantage for HDR content with a large colour gamut. Asus speaks of a «27 per cent larger colour volume». The frame rate is 240 hertz.

The PG27UCWM has a similar semi-transparent housing as the PG27AQWP-W, which Asus launched in the summer - but here in black instead of silver. The connections are the same: one USB-C (90 watt power supply), two HDMI 2.1 and one DisplayPort 2.1 (UHBR20). There are no details on price and availability yet.

Asus PG34WCDN: 34 inch, 1440p, 360 Hz

The second new monitor from Asus features the fifth-generation QD OLED panel. The ROG Swift PG34WCDN has a diagonal of 34 inches, an 1800R curvature, a resolution of 3440 × 1440 pixels and a frame rate of 360 Hz. A new coating called «BlackShield Film» is designed to improve the black level in bright ambient light, while WOLED still has the advantage thanks to a polarisation filter.

According to Samsung, the new QD OLED generation should not only be brighter, but also more durable.

Source: Asus

The new QD OLEDs with RGB subpixel layout could be a good option if you also use your monitor for office applications and don't have a high-end PC. The 1440p resolution requires significantly less computing power in games than models with 4K or even 5K2K. At the same time, text should look much sharper than on previous QD OLEDs in this format with a triangular subpixel layout.

The subpixel patterns of the various QD OLED generations at a glance

Source: Screenshot YouTube / TFTCentral

According to initial tests, the PG34WCDN also achieves a relatively high brightness: 300 nits full screen, 500 nits at 10 per cent APL and 1300 nits at 1.5 per cent APL. Two HDMI 2.1, one USB-C (90 watt power supply) and one DisplayPort 2.1 (UHBR20) are available for signal transmission.

There will also be a second version of the monitor with a slightly slimmed-down frame rate: The Asus ROG Strix XG34WCDMSD. It only has 280 hertz, DisplayPort 1.4, USB-C with 15 watt power supply and a slightly different stand design. The remaining specifications are identical. Both monitors are expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2026, prices are not yet known

MSI 341CQR X36: 34 inch, 1440p, 360 Hz

MSI also uses Samsung's ultrawide panel with the latest generation of QD OLED. The key data of the 341CQR X36 is therefore exactly the same as the Asus model. The new coating for better black levels in bright rooms is called «DarkArmor Film» - it is the same as Asus' «BlackShield Film». Apparently Samsung is implementing it at panel level.

The MSI 341CQR X36 will cost $1099 at launch.

Source: MSI

MSI provides additional information on colour space coverage: 139.1 per cent sRGB, 99.3 per cent DCI-P3 and 97.8 per cent AdobeRGB. The latter in particular is impressive for a monitor that is not specialised in graphics applications. The colour deviation ex works is said to be below a DeltaE of 2.

MSI is a little stingier than Asus when it comes to connections. In addition to two sockets for HDMI 2.1 and one for USB-C (98 watt power supply), the 341CQR X36 only has DisplayPort 2.1 with UHBR13.5. The monitor is expected to be available in the first quarter of 2026. The price in the USA will be USD 1099 at market launch.

Header image: Asus

