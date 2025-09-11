News + Trends 1 0

A Tech Affair episode 270: iPhone 17, RGB LED TV, "KPop Demon Hunters", "Hollow Knight Silksong"

The new iPhones are here - one of them is light and thin. The display future for TVs may have been unveiled at IFA. And we are riding the hype wave of "KPop Demon Hunters" and "Hollow Knight Silksong".

Apple has unveiled the latest series of iPhones, Air PODs Pro and Watches. The ultra-thin iPhone Air attracted the most attention. Despite its record-breaking thickness, it does not compromise on performance or the battery. The new televisions with RGB LEDs could also be uncompromisingly good. Even OLED is said to pale in comparison to this promising technology. Luca was able to get an eyeful at the IFA in Berlin.

We not only got an eyeful, but also an earful of «KPop Demon Hunters». The most successful Netflix film of all time also enraptures us - at least most of us.

And we bought another hype train ticket, namely for «Hollow Knight Silksong». The beautiful Metroidvania enchanted us, but also drove us to despair at times.

