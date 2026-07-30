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A piece of the nineties in your living room: The M64 reactivates your N64 cartridges

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 30.7.2026

The startup Modretro is releasing a modern N64 console based on FPGA with the M64. It supports your old original cartridges, offers HDMI output up to 4K, and even aims to bring new games into the ecosystem.

Do you – like me – sometimes nostalgically dust off your original N64 cartridges that you've owned for 30 years? With memories of good times and a bit of melancholy because you can't connect your completely outdated N64 to your Smart TV? Actually, emulators are the most convenient way to play old games on modern hardware, but it's not the same.

The startup Modretro by Palmer Luckey, the founder of Oculus (which now belongs to the Meta group), now offers a modern N64 platform that supports original cartridges and controllers. It's called M64.

The console's design is based on the shape of the N64. For even more retro feeling, it comes in strikingly colorful, semi-transparent colors. But under the plastic hood is modern technology: The most important differences from the original, besides contemporary connections, are significantly better image output and support for PAL and NTSC game cartridges – meaning it supports games from Europe, North America, and Japan.

Modretro emphasizes that the firmware and chip are open source, so nothing stands in the way of modifications. Furthermore, Modretro plans to release more games. These will include both re-releases of older titles and completely new developments. Thus, the console sees itself not exclusively as retro hardware, but as a basis for future developments within the N64 ecosystem. The fact that there are still developments for a system that is around 30 years old is surprising in itself.

Incidentally, the M64 is honored by Reggie Fils-Aimé, who calls it "fantastic" in a post on X. Fils-Aimé was CEO of Nintendo of America from 2006 to 2019.

The device is available in the manufacturer's shop. It costs around 250 Euros or 232 Swiss Francs.

Most faithful gaming experience with old cartridges

On the front there are four ports for N64 controllers. If you still have originals, you can use them with the M64. But that's it for old connections: Video transmission to the TV is via HDMI. Resolutions between upscaled 720p and 4K are possible. The PAL version of the N64 could output a maximum of 768 × 576 pixels.

If you miss the CRT TV feeling, you can optionally apply slight distortions or scanlines as a filter over the image. The device gets power via USB-C. It does not require active fans.

An FPGA chip, the AMD Xilinx Artix UltraScale+, emulates the functions of the classic N64 at the circuit level. This means that games are not emulated in software; the M64 functions like original hardware. This is intended to reproduce gameplay, timing, and audio as faithfully as possible. Firmware updates can be installed via Wi-Fi. Among other things, they are intended to improve game compatibility and add new features.

The features also include a MicroSD card slot and various customization options such as overclocking modes. The Expansion Pak, originally available separately, is already integrated, so compatible games work without additional hardware.

Comparison to other N64 platforms

If you think all this is old hat, that there are already other N64 clones, then you are right. Most of them, however, are based on classic software emulation. The Analogue 3D, which also uses FPGA technology, is different. My colleague Phil tested the device.

The difference between M64 and Analogue 3D lies in the details. Both systems use FPGA technology, support original PAL and NTSC modules, and offer HDMI output up to 4K. While Analogue focuses primarily on a precise reproduction of the original Nintendo 64 hardware, Modretro positions the M64 more strongly as an open and long-term expandable platform. In addition, there are the announced open-source components and support for new cartridge releases.

Another popular platform for N64 games is Mister FPGA. As the name suggests, it also uses FPGA. However, the console is not compatible with original game cartridges without extensions.

Header image: Modretro

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