Zurich cantonal council wants facial recognition in public spaces

Florian Bodoky Translation: machine translated 26.11.2025

The Zurich Cantonal Council will allow pilot tests with biometric facial recognition in future - critics are up in arms.

After a heated debate, the Zurich Cantonal Council narrowly voted in favour of the use of biometric facial recognition for surveillance at the beginning of the week. A minority motion received decisive support by 87 votes to 86. This now allows the cantonal government to carry out pilot tests with automatic facial recognition. The canton is thus opening itself up to new forms of surveillance.

Government demanded «responsible digitalisation»

The decision was made as part of the revision of the cantonal law on information and data protection (IDG). Justice Director Jacqueline Fehr (SP) had previously expressed concerns: this project would contradict the desired «responsible digitalisation».

Zurich's Director of Justice Jacqueline Fehr has concerns.

Even during the debate, the debate in parliament was apparently heated. While members of left-wing parties called for a comprehensive ban on biometric identification in public spaces, middle-class voices were in favour of the motion and accused the left «of being hostile to technology» and blocking technical progress «» .

The association «Digitale Gesellschaft» also spoke out after the vote. In a statement, it warned against issuing the canton with a «free pass for biometric mass surveillance». In addition, «such a form of unprovoked and comprehensive surveillance is in direct contradiction to the basic principles of a democratically organised society». It not only violates the constitutionally protected right to privacy, but also internationally guaranteed human rights.

What about digital integrity?

The amended draft will now be referred to the drafting committee. The final vote is still pending. The outcome of the vote on the initiative «Right to digital integrity» also plays a key role. The canton of Zurich will vote on this initiative next Sunday. It also demands that the «right not to be monitored, measured and analysed» be written into the cantonal constitution. If this is adopted, automated facial recognition will have to be more strictly regulated anyway.

