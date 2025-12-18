News + Trends 11 1

YouTube snaps up exclusive rights for Oscar ceremony

Samuel Buchmann Translation: machine translated 18.12.2025

The most important film award is turning its back on linear television. From 2029, the Oscars will be shown exclusively on YouTube worldwide.

Google has secured the exclusive streaming rights for the Oscars. From 2029, the presentation of the most important film award will be broadcast live on YouTube. In the USA, the whole thing will run via YouTube TV, a paid TV replacement. Everywhere else, the live stream is planned for free on the normal platform.

«The partnership with the Academy will inspire a new generation of creators and film fans while staying true to the Oscars' rich legacy», YouTube CEO Neal Mohan is quoted in the press release. In addition to the awards ceremony, the coverage will also include the red carpet, behind-the-scenes looks and the Governors Ball.

The deal will run for five years until 2033, with ABC continuing to broadcast the show in the USA until its centenary in 2028. The anniversary will mark the temporary end of the decades-long collaboration between the Academy and the US broadcaster. In Switzerland, the Oscars were broadcast on SRF1 and ProSieben. This is likely to end in 2029.

More and more live events on streaming platforms

YouTube is apparently digging deep into its pockets to secure the rights. Disney/ABC recently paid around 100 million per year. As if to compensate for declining viewer numbers, the group wanted to lower the price in renegotiations - and was promptly outbid by the Google subsidiary, which reportedly continues to pay a nine-figure sum.

In addition to the financial benefits, the new home also offers opportunities for the Oscars. They could reach a younger audience again via YouTube, with whom linear television is increasingly unpopular. This year, just under 20 million viewers watched the awards ceremony. This is slightly more than last year, but ten years ago, over 40 million tuned in.

The Oscars' move is the latest example of the shift from linear television to streaming services. In September, an NFL football game was streamed on YouTube for the first time. From next year, Formula 1 races will be available on Apple TV. Netflix is also pushing more and more into live sport and will soon be showing Premier League football matches.

Header image: Shutterstock

