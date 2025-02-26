News + Trends 24 18

YouTube: Less annoying advertising from 12 May

26.2.2025

Adverts are almost always annoying. At particularly exciting points or even in the middle of a sentence, however, a commercial break is a nonsense. This should happen less frequently on YouTube from 12 May.

You're watching a YouTube video and an advert pops up in the middle of a sentence or at a particular point: absolutely annoying. If you don't have a premium subscription or use an adblocker, you will certainly be familiar with this phenomenon. The automatic ad breaks are often so badly placed that they are annoying.

Youtube now wants to optimise this. From 12 May, more mid-roll adverts will be broadcast at natural break points such as pauses and transitions instead of at points that interrupt the video flow. On the one hand, this should improve the viewer experience. On the other hand, it should reduce viewer displeasure and ensure that fewer people drop out of the video.

Adjustments also in older YouTube videos

Google has also announced that it will update YouTube videos uploaded before 24 February 2025 with manual mid-roll ads. Additional, automatic advertising slots will be inserted at natural break points. It is not entirely clear whether this means that more adverts will be displayed in the respective videos at the end.

Content creators can, however, prevent this and deactivate automatic placement in YouTube Studio. They then place the adverts manually.

New tool for content creators

There will also be a new function in YouTube Studio. This tool will indicate whether an advert placement is perceived as annoying so that manual adverts can be adjusted in a targeted manner.

In the new tool, inappropriate ad breaks for content creators are displayed with a warning.

According to YouTube, creators who use both manual and automatic mid-roll ads receive an average of five per cent higher advertising revenue. At the same time, the company points out that it can be financially disadvantageous if a creator only uses manual adverts and these are placed in disruptive areas of the videos.

