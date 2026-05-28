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Xiaomi Watch S5 recognises cheers and the Smart Band 10 Pro recognises the heart better

The Xiaomi Watch S5 recognises cheering gestures and the Smart Band 10 Pro measures the heart rate better. The Buds 6 have three microphones for more intelligible phone calls and there are also new Bluetooth speakers.

As part of the launch of the Xiaomi 17T series, the company also presented new products for Europe that have been available in China for some time. The Sound Play Bluetooth speakers can be paired in large numbers. The Watch S5 recognises cheering gestures, the Smart Band 10 Pro improves heart rate measurement and the Buds 6 in-ear headphones offer two ANC modes.

Xiaomi Watch S5 recognises cheers

The 46 grammes Xiaomi Watch S5 houses a 1.48 inch AMOLED display with a 2.6 millimetre frame, which is 40 per cent thinner than its predecessor, the S4. The brightness has been increased from 1500 to 2500 nits. With the battery capacity increased to 815 mAh, the runtime of the smartwatch should be extended to up to 21 days with «light use». The Watch S4 managed a maximum of 15 days with 486 mAh.

The 2.6 millimetre bezel around the display does not include the bezel.

In addition to the more than 150 sport modes, there is also an improved bike mode and a «passion mode». The latter is designed to recognise cheering gestures and record measurable data such as heart rate, calories burned and the number of cheers - Franck Ribéry in my ear. There are new weekly and monthly reports for sleep. An optimised heart rate sensor and improved location tracking should provide more accurate data than its predecessors. Maps can also be downloaded for offline use.

Three variants of the Xiaomi Watch S5.

The 46 mm watch is available with bezels made of stainless steel, ceramic or carbon and costs 180 or 200 euros depending on the material and colour.

Smartwatches −14% New CHF 179.– was CHF 209.– Xiaomi Watch S5 46mm Black, BHR08IVGL

Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Pro with improved heart rate measurement

At 21.6 grammes, the Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Pro is lighter than the Watch S5. Its angular display is larger at 1.74 inches, but at 9.7 millimetres, the case is thinner than the smartwatch at 10.99 millimetres.

A new sensor module and new algorithms are designed to increase the accuracy of heart rate measurement. It also offers over 150 sports modes, including a new lap recording function for running and the extended cycling mode. Xiaomi is also expanding sleep tracking here.

The apps on the Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Pro.

Xiaomi cooperates with the cycle tracking app «Clue». This can use data from the fitness wristband for its analyses and predictions. A three-month trial version of Clue Plus is included with the purchase of the Smart Band 10 Pro.

With its 350 mAh battery, the wristband should last up to 21 days with «light use» The Smart Band 10 Pro costs 80 euros with an aluminium casing and 100 euros with a ceramic casing. However, only the ceramic version offers NFC.

Xiaomi Sound Play: pair 100 speakers in party mode

The approximately 20 centimetre long Xiaomi Sound Play has an output of 18 watts and two of the speakers can be paired for stereo output. Up to 100 of the €50 Bluetooth speakers can be synchronised for joint playback via Auracast

The Xiaomi Sound Play can also be laid down.

Thanks to IP68 certification, the Sound Play can be used outdoors without hesitation. At 415 grammes, it is not a lightweight, but it is transportable. You can choose one of five colour effects for the top and the lighting on the underside adapts to the music. Xiaomi specifies a battery life of 14 hours when the volume is set to 40 per cent. Charging takes 2.5 hours via USB-C.

Xiaomi Buds 6: three microphones for clear phone calls

The €120 Buds 6 are Xiaomi's new top-of-the-range in-ear headphones. The 4.4 grammes lightweight earpieces feature 11 mm drivers with three magnets for powerful bass. A gold-plated diaphragm is said to improve sensitivity in the treble range by 30 per cent compared to its predecessor.

The Xiaomi Buds 6 do not have a soft top.

The three microphones are also designed to use AI to suppress background noise of up to 95 decibels and wind speeds of up to twelve metres per second during phone calls. When listening, you can choose between two modes for noise cancellation: «Balanced», when it's not so loud, and «Deep», when it's loud.

The headphones connect via Bluetooth 5.4 and support multiple codecs with SBC, AAC, LC3 and Qualcomm aptX Lossless Audio. The earphones have a battery life of up to six hours. With recharging in the housing, it should be up to 35 hours.

Header image: Jan Johannsen

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