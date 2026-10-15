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Xbox Nano Controller: the smallest Microsoft gamepad ever

Martin Jud Translation: machine translated 15.10.2026

The Xbox Nano Controller is Microsoft's smallest and lightest gamepad. About 13 centimeters long, 99 grams in weight, and featuring all 18 standard inputs. It will be available in stores starting November 4th.

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Nano Controller. It is designed to fit «in almost any pocket and any budget». It measures around 13 centimeters in length and weighs just 99 grams, making it the smallest, lightest, and shortest Xbox gamepad ever. Despite this, Microsoft has included all 18 standard inputs, maintaining the familiar layout you know.

Fits in any pocket.

Source: Microsoft

Who the Nano is for

For Microsoft, the Nano is more than just a small controller. It is intended to be a gamepad that is perfectly suited for cloud gaming. It is also aimed at younger players, those with smaller hands, and anyone looking for something portable for on the go.

The Xbox Nano Controller in size comparison with a conventional Xbox controller.

Source: Microsoft

The controller features a built-in rechargeable battery and a programmable action button. You can assign it as you wish for screenshots, gameplay recordings, or other frequently used shortcuts. The Nano connects via Xbox Wireless or Bluetooth and works with consoles, PCs, mobile devices, and smart TVs.

What is missing from the Nano

A USB-C cable is not included in the box; you will need to purchase one separately or use one you already have. Additionally, the Nano is not compatible with existing charging stations for Xbox controllers due to its different form factor.

The USB-C port is located on the top of the Xbox Nano Controller. However, a cable is not included in the scope of delivery.

Source: Microsoft

Furthermore, as is typical for Xbox, the Nano does not have Hall Effect or TMR joysticks. These would be more wear-resistant and would avoid the dreaded stick drift problem. Microsoft continues to rely on classic potentiometers.

Price and availability

Pre-orders are available now via Microsoft. We are working to add the controller to our range as quickly as possible. The Nano is set to ship for $49.99 starting November 4th. It is available in white.

Header image: Microsoft

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