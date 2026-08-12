Word 1 ported: A 36-year-old text editor runs natively on Windows 11
A developer has ported Microsoft Word 1.1a from 1990 to Windows 11. The 36-year-old program runs natively as a 64-bit application and requires neither cloud, AI, nor a subscription.
GitHub user Justin Marshall (jmarshall23) has ported the source code of "Microsoft Word for Windows 1.1a" for 64-bit systems. The code originates from Microsoft, which released it in 2014 together with the Computer History Museum for non-commercial use (source code on GitHub). The ported .exe file runs natively, i.e., without emulation, on Windows 11.
The source code was originally written for systems with 1 MB RAM and processors in the single-digit megahertz range – a contrast to today's software, which often requires several hundred MB of RAM. Marshall translated the 16-bit assembler parts and the segmented memory management of the original into modern code. He secured the porting with an automated test suite – it checks, among other things, the behavior of dialogues, formatting, and saving.
Anyone who wants to build the port themselves needs a 64-bit Windows computer, Visual Studio 2022 (or newer) with the "Desktop development with C++" workload installed, and CMake. The instructions are available on GitHub. The porting shows how simple and efficient software used to be – and how much unnecessary ballast it carries today.
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