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With this colorful notebook, HP wants to compete with the MacBook Neo

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 2.10.2026

Colorful chassis, eight gigabytes of RAM, and a low price: With the OmniBook 5 14, HP has now also introduced a notebook designed to compete with the MacBook Neo.

The MacBook Neo has shown many people that they do not need a notebook with top-tier specs for everyday use. Manufacturers of Windows laptops are gradually acknowledging this realization as well. Following Asus, Acer, Dell, and Lenovo, HP is now also launching a colorful notebook with the OmniBook 5 14, the base model of which is comparatively affordable.

Four colors and eight gigabytes

In terms of color, the selection for the OmniBook 5 14 is more varied than before at HP, with silver, blue, pink, and green. The notebook is expected to be available in the US in October starting at 699 US dollars. The manufacturer has not yet provided specific details for Europe. However, in its press release, it uses some of the usual industry obfuscation tactics, mentioning the low starting price while simultaneously highlighting the more expensive maximum configuration:

up to Intel Core 7 350

up to 16 GB RAM

up to 1 TB SSD

up to a 2.5K OLED display

But what is really exciting is the affordable base model. Therefore, here are its specifications explicitly:

Processor: Intel Core 5 315 (Wildcat Lake)

RAM: 8 GB

SSD: 256 GB

Display: Full HD, 300 nits

In this configuration, the computer will first have to prove in tests that it can keep up with the MacBook Neo. For example, Adobe Lightroom also runs on Apple's «budget» notebook.

video Product test MacBook Neo review: premium feel at an affordable price Samuel Buchmann 178 likes 178 139 comments 139

Across all variants, the new OmniBook weighs 1.16 kilograms and is 11.77 millimeters thin. The display can be opened wide with its 180-degree hinge, and the webcam offers Full HD resolution. It features one HDMI port, one 3.5 mm jack, and two USB-C ports.

Header image: HP

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