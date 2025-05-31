News + Trends 3 3

Win two tickets to Kylie Minogue’s concert in Zurich

Madeleine Bello Translation: Katherine Martin 1.6.2025

We’re giving away 1 x 2 tickets to Kylie Minogue’s concert at Zurich’s Hallenstadion on 6 July. It’ll be the popstar’s biggest tour in over ten years.

Since releasing her first hit The Loco-Motion, Kylie Minogue has sold over 80 million albums. With countless top-ten singles and a fanbase spanning everyone from long-time listeners to the LGBTQ+ community to the TikTok generation, it’s hard to imagine pop music without her.

The Tension Tour kicked off in Australia and is set to come to Europe in May. Fancy seeing the live show? Well, you’re in luck! We’re giving away two tickets to the concert at Zurich’s Hallenstadion on 6 July.

Competition

Answer our question correctly and enter the prize draw to win two tickets. The closing date is 16 June 2025. You need to be logged into your customer account to enter.

Competition issue Where is Kylie Minogue from? The US Australia England Entry conditions Participate

If you win, we’ll get in touch with you by e-mail. Please note that this prize can’t be exchanged for cash. The tickets are only valid for 6 July 2025.

