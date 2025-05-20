News + Trends 9 12

Trouble over "Star Citizen": Community criticises developers' pay-to-win decision

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 20.5.2025

A new item in the real money shop of "Star Citizen" is causing displeasure among players. Those who pay get earlier access to ship upgrades and the players don't understand this.

The «Star Citizen» universe is currently rumbling and the Community is once again bitterly debating the pay-to-win aspects of the game. The announcement from developer studio Cloud Imperium Games (CIG) regarding two ship upgrades that change the flight behaviour of spaceships is the bone of contention. They are initially only available for real money and will not be available to purchase in-game until the summer.

These are so-called flight blades, which you can use to upgrade various ship models. This improves their manoeuvrability or top speed. The modules cost between around 10 and 40 US dollars, depending on the model. The improvements can give experienced players an advantage in competitive gaming.

«Star Citizen» lives from real money sales

The ambitious open-world space game is currently in development and has been playable in the alpha stage since 2014. A final release date is not known. In addition to free test events for new players, interested parties must purchase a starter pack to be able to immerse themselves in «the 'Verse», the game world. The package includes a spaceship and is available from around 50 US dollars or euros. For an early access title, that is already a hefty price.

In addition, CIG is selling numerous other spaceships, upgrades and items for real money in its «Pledge Store». The reason for the well-stocked Pledge Store: «Star Citizen» is financed exclusively through crowd funding. In addition to a voluntary premium subscription, sales in the Pledge Store are the game's most important source of income during the development phase. So far, more than five and a half million people have spent more than 820 million US dollars on the game.

To keep the money flowing in, CIG has to offer incentives for fans willing to pay. However, if they receive too many benefits as a result, the studio will incur the displeasure of the Community. Pay-to-win controversies have haunted the «Star Citizen» Community since the beginning of time. Chris Roberts, the visionary and boss behind «Star Citizen», has therefore emphasised that most items can be earned without having to open your wallet.

Why all the excitement now?

Early access for those willing to pay is nothing new for new spaceships in «Star Citizen». It is a precedent for upgrades that are not purely cosmetic, but actually grant advantages in gameplay. Fans fear that CIG could monetise other game-changing items first in the future. In other words, CIG could move more and more towards a pay-to-win business model.

Since each Flight Blade is also tied to a specific ship model, you have to buy several if you want to equip different models with it. Some fans see this as pure money-making on the part of the studio.

The criticism of CIG got so intense that the studio was forced to backpedal just one day after announcing the Flight Blades. The modules will only be released with a new update in June. In future, all gameplay kits will always be released simultaneously in the game and in the Pledge Store.

It remains to be seen whether this will put an end to the topic of pay-to-win. Despite the latest statement, many users on Reddit to express their displeasure at the direction the game could be drifting in.

Controversy in the gaming community too

For some fans, it is completely legitimate that supporters of the game who are willing to pay should have advantages such as early access to improvements. The money flows into the further development of the game, from which everyone benefits. The fact that CIG is now taking the early access route not only for spaceships, but also for upgrades, is not a big difference and after a few weeks or months, access is open to everyone.

For other fans, however, Star Citizen is taking a dangerous path that widens the gap between those who are willing to open their wallets and those who can't or don't want to. There are accusations of second-class players - and it should not be forgotten that all regular players have already invested in the game with the starter pack. In a game at full-price level, they expect access to all relevant content.

