Unihertz also brings a smartphone with a keyboard

Smartphones with Blackberry-style keyboards are in vogue: Unihertz recognised this back in 2019 and is now launching the fifth version of the Titan.

The need for haptic keyboards seems to be unbroken, even though the pioneers in this field, such as Nokia and Blackberry, have long since stopped producing such models. Manufacturer Unihertz is presenting a worthy successor at the MWC. The Titan 2 Elite is reminiscent of the good old days with a physical keyboard.

The reactions to Clicks' announcement at the beginning of the year also show that many users are nostalgic. The start-up from England is also planning to launch a keyboard smartphone on the market and has received a huge response from the Community.

What Clicks is planning, however, is old hat. The Chinese manufacturer Unihertz, which has been bringing unusual niche smartphones to the market for ten years, launched a robust outdoor phone with a QWERTY keyboard back in 2019. The Titan was followed two years later by the more compact Titan Pocket, then the Titan Slim in the classic Blackberry design and last year the Titan 2.

The keyboard is also a touchpad

In Barcelona, Unihertz has now unveiled its fifth keyboard model, the Titan 2 Elite. It will be launched on Kickstarter in March and brings some exciting new features.

The bright 4-inch screen with the keyboard.

The smartphone has a 4-inch touchscreen with Amoled technology and 120 Hertz, which appears larger due to the square design. Below this is the keyboard, which also serves as a touchpad.

I was able to type a little on a pre-production device at the MWC. And although I have forgotten how to type quickly with two thumbs, the feeling quickly returns. The keys feel pleasant and have a good pressure point. But the keyboard is quite small, which can be a challenge depending on the size of your fingers.

I can scroll through websites or documents by swiping across the keyboard. The combination of keys, touchpad and touchscreen is particularly fun. The device feels high-quality overall, but the materials are not as classy as on a top device from Apple, Samsung or Google. The back is also only made of plastic, while the frame is made of aluminium.

The keyboard looks solid and also serves as a touchpad.

For the first time, a serious update promise

Devices in the colours black and orange can be seen at the MWC. The latter in particular looks really good. Whether there will be other colours is just as unknown as the price and the exact specifications. These will only be known at the launch of the Kickstarter campaign, for which you can already register.

In black, the device looks a lot like Blackberry.

Unihertz always does it this way: The finished product is launched as a pre-sale on Kickstarter and then goes on sale normally, for example in our shop.

What Unihertz has already revealed, however, is that they guarantee five years of updates for the Titan 2 Elite. The smartphone will receive security updates until 2031 and the operating system will be updated to Android 20.

This is a big step for the small manufacturer. Until now, one of the biggest problems was that it was unclear at the time of purchase how long updates would be available.

The plastic back with the cameras. It is not yet known exactly which ones are installed.

