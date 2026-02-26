News + Trends 18 11

More hardware, same data protection: the new Volla Phone Plinius

Lorenz Keller Translation: machine translated 26.2.2026

Volla Phone from Germany launches the Plinius as the successor to the X23. As always, the focus is less on robust hardware and more on privacy.

Since 2017, Volla Phone from Remscheid has been building smartphones with Google-free Android and local data processing. Users should have full control over their privacy and data protection. The new Plinius also comes with its own Volla OS operating system. You can find out exactly how this works and what the advantages and disadvantages of the concept are in this test by colleague Michelle.

The Plinius is now being launched as the successor to the X23 we tested. It is also a «rugged phone», but its robustness is not obvious. Visually, it looks simple and suitable for business use.

The housing is protected against water and dust in accordance with the IP68 standard. An armoured glass film and a transparent cover for the back provide additional protection against bumps and scratches.

The 6.67-inch OLED display has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a variable refresh rate of 60 to 120 hertz. The brightness is 550 nits, with a peak value of 1000 nits possible.

The main camera with f/1.79 aperture has a resolution of 64 megapixels. There is also a wide-angle camera with eight megapixels and a macro sensor with two megapixels. The battery has a capacity of 5300 mAh.

The Plinius has three cameras - but effectively only two different perspectives.

AI directly on the device without the cloud

The processor used is a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 with 8 or 12 GB of RAM. It should also have enough power for AI applications. This is available directly on the device - without the need for a cloud. AI photo optimisation is supported for the first time.

The manufacturer produces the device entirely in German, and the open-source Volla OS is also developed and provided on German servers. According to Volla Phone, the Plinius is designed for longevity. For example, the smartphone can be opened with a normal screwdriver and the battery itself can be replaced. Nevertheless, the device remains waterproof.

The hardware update will be launched on the market in April. The price is 598 euros for the version with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB memory (expandable). The Plinius Plus will then be available in June for 100 euros more. It comes with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB memory (expandable). In addition, the back is more stable and has a pogo pin connection for magnetically attachable accessories.

