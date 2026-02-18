News + Trends 12 7

Ugreens AI-NAS iDX6011 and iDX6011 Pro in detail - Core Ultra, local AI and up to 196 TB

Martin Jud Translation: machine translated 18.2.2026

Ugreen teased its AI NAS series back in May 2025. All the details are now available - from the Core Ultra hardware and local AI processing to the prices.

After announcing its AI NAS models last year, Ugreen is now following up with full details of the NASync iDX6011 and iDX6011 Pro. At the same time, it has launched pre-sales on its own website before launching a Kickstarter campaign in March. The devices are expected to go on sale later in the year; prices have already been mentioned in a press release, but no exact release date has been set. According to Ugreen, the pre-sale and Kickstarter devices are scheduled to ship in May 2026.

Core ultra-processors, plenty of RAM and local artificial intelligence

The new models come in an aluminium housing and are based on Intel's Core Ultra platform with integrated GPU and NPU. The iDX6011 uses the Core Ultra 5 125H with 14 cores and 18 threads. The CPU achieves up to 33 TOPS, the integrated Intel Arc GPU up to 18 TOPS and the Intel AI Boost NPU achieves an AI performance of up to 11 TOPS.

The front of the NASync iDX6011.

Source: Ugreen

The Pro model is based on the Core Ultra 7 255H with 16 cores and 16 threads. The CPU delivers up to 96 TOPS, the integrated Intel Arc 140T GPU up to 74 TOPS and the Intel AI Boost NPU achieves an AI performance of up to 13 TOPS.

The NASync iDX6011 Pro also has a touch display.

Source: Ugreen

Memory is available in the form of LPDDR5X, with a fixed 64 gigabytes (GB) in the Pro and a choice of 32 or 64 GB in the base model. The RAM is not expandable.

Ugreen integrates several local AI functions into the system. These include Universal Search for semantic file searches, Uliya AI Chat as a local LLM for summaries and translations, AI Album for photo recognition and trainable models, Voice Memos for transcriptions and mind maps and AI File Organisation for automatic file sorting. Similar functions can also be retrofitted on other NAS «with tools such as Immich (AI Album)», provided a native version is available or Docker is available. The Ugreen operating system itself has good Docker integration out of the box.

Up to 196 TB of storage and a wide range of connectivity including OCuLink for external graphics cards

Both models offer six SATA bays and two M.2 NVMe slots, which means that up to 196 terabytes (TB) of capacity can be achieved. A third M.2 NVMe slot has a 128 GB SSD with pre-installed UGOS Pro. As it is possible to use a different operating system with the DXP models (such as TrueNAS Scale or Unraid), I assume that this will also be the case here.

Only the Pro version has an OCuLink port.

Source: Ugreen

Ugreen is generous with the connections: Both NAS offer two 10 Gigabit Ethernet ports (RJ45), two Thunderbolt 4 ports (USB-C ports) and two USB 3.2 and 2.0 ports each with USB-A connection. There is also an HDMI output and an SD card slot (4.0). Inside, all models also have a PCIe 4.0 x8 slot for expansion cards.

The Pro model adds an OCuLink port to these features. This is a direct PCIe connection to the outside, which Ugreen provides for external GPUs or fast memory. This is the icing on the cake, so to speak.

UGOS Pro and a touch display on the front

The operating system is UGOS Pro, which Ugreen already uses in the DXP series. A new feature is a 3.7-inch touch display on the front of the iDX6011 Pro, which shows the CPU, GPU and NPU load, temperatures, network status and drive status in real time. The normal version comes without a display.

The touch display shows you what's going on.

Source: Ugreen

UGOS Pro is accessible for beginners and is very similar in operation to Synology's DiskStation Manager. Thanks to the integrated Docker support, the system can be flexibly expanded. Ugreen also provides updates every few weeks, which is a noticeable benefit for the young operating system. Today, I can easily jump to Terminator in a file list by pressing T in the UGOS web application. This was not yet possible during my test of the NASync DXP4800 Plus last year. I also find it impressive that I can operate UGOS with the smartphone app «Ugreen NAS» almost as well as in the web browser.

Prices and availability

The pre-sale runs exclusively through the manufacturer. For the iDX6011 Pro with 64 GB RAM, Ugreen is quoting 1559 US dollars in super-early-bird, 1819 US dollars in early-bird and 2599 US dollars as the recommended retail price (RRP) for later retail.

The iDX6011 with 64 GB RAM is priced at 1199 US dollars in Super Early Bird, 1399 US dollars in Early Bird and 1999 US dollars as a retail RRP. The 32 GB variant costs 999 US dollars in Super Early Bird, 1189 US dollars in Early Bird and 1699 US dollars for retail sales. Kickstarter will start in March 2026, with shipping scheduled for May. Ugreen has not yet provided any information on the later retail launch.

Ugreen has promised me a sample of the Pro version. A detailed test report will follow.

Header image: Ugreen

