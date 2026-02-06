News + Trends 23 20

Uber plans self-driving taxis in Zurich

Luca Fontana Translation: machine translated 6.2.2026

Self-driving taxis are set to roll through Zurich by the end of 2026. But Uber's robo-taxi plans have hit a sensitive point: data protection.

The initial situation is quickly explained: Uber wants to test self-driving taxis in Zurich by the end of 2026, alongside Madrid, Hong Kong and Houston. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told Reuters. Technology partners are Waabi and WeRide, depending on the market.

Uber's narrative: autonomous vehicles should be cheaper, more reliable and more scalable. For Uber itself, this means one thing above all: more economical. In other words: where there is no driver, no breaks and no wages, the business model suddenly pays off much faster.

This is where the real story begins.

The real gatekeeper is data protection

What appears in many reports only as a subordinate clause - except, for example, here - is in fact the crucial bottleneck: Before even a single robotaxi drives in Zurich, Uber must submit and, above all, pass a data protection impact assessment (DPIA).

What is a data protection impact assessment? A data protection impact assessment (DPIA) is a legally required audit for projects that process a particularly large amount or sensitive personal data. It is intended to clarify at an early stage what data is collected, what it is used for and how it is protected. If this review is negative or important protective measures are missing, a project can be delayed or even stopped.

This is the real sticking point. Switzerland did authorise the technical operation of Level 4 vehicles in 2025 with the revision of the Road Traffic Act and the new Ordinance on Automated Driving. But traffic law does not take precedence over data protection law.

What are level 4 vehicles? Level 4 vehicles - or level 4 autonomous vehicles - drive completely independently without the need for human intervention. However, they are only allowed to do this in clearly defined areas and under specified conditions. Autonomy level 5 would describe vehicles that can drive autonomously anywhere and in any situation. Such vehicles do not yet exist. All current robotaxi projects are at level 4.

A robotaxi is not a normal car. It is a rolling sensor system. It has:

Cameras on the outside and inside

LiDAR and radar sensors

Permanent location and movement data (GPS routes)

potential audio and video recordings of passengers

All of this falls under the revised Data Protection Act (DSG), which is very similar to the new EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR): A DPIA is mandatory for such high-risk processing. No ifs and buts. This must show in detail what data is collected, how it is protected or anonymised, who has access to it and how long it is stored.

The Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner (FDPIC) and cantonal data protection authorities are among those responsible for the audit.

Zurich is not new territory - but not a sure-fire success either

The Zurich region has already gained experience with autonomous vehicles. However, pilot projects such as «iamo» in the Furttal valley or tests by VBZ have so far mainly served research and testing purposes.

A commercial robotaxi service from a global company like Uber would be in a different league from a regulatory perspective. It would have to be scrutinised accordingly. Zurich could set a precedent in terms of data protection in particular: As a non-EU country with strict rules, other cities will be very interested in how Switzerland harmonises autonomous mobility with the protection of privacy.

There is more at stake for Uber than just a single test market. The decision in Zurich - among others - could become a benchmark for other European cities.

Header image: Shutterstock

