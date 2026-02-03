Background information 10 0

"Dune: Awakening" brings lots of free new content

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 3.2.2026

Funcom is launching a counter-attack against desert fatigue. Chapter 3 makes it easy for returnees and brings lots of new content - most of it for free. Find out what you can expect here.

Half a year after the release of «Dune: Awakening», the survival game in Frank Herbert's desert planet universe has gone quiet. Chapter 3 is now the biggest content update to date. Perhaps this will make you want to dust off your stillsuit and climb back into the ornithopter.

The update brings new free gameplay content for advanced players, quality of life improvements and the paid DLC «Plunderer of the Wastelands», which mainly contains new building modules for your base.

Help for the re-entry

«But my base is gone and I don't feel like starting all over again», you might be thinking. You're one of the thousands of gamers who haven't logged in often enough to power the base on the live server and pay taxes to the Emperor. This makes it difficult to get back in.

Funcom finally provides a remedy. Anyone who has lost everything and logs back in now will receive a resource pack as a gift. The content depends on your progress in the game. I asked around and found out that the material is enough to build a small base and a few machines. So you don't have to set off on foot to find resources for a rickety shelter.

If you build a new base now, you won't necessarily lose it again. Since December, there has been a reconstruction tool for bases that allows you to save up to three bases, including all storage crates, and spawn them again later without any effort.

Opinion Dune: Awakening – your settlements are an assault on good taste by Debora Pape

In addition, the Emperor is waiving all taxes with the new update. Previously, everyone who maintained a base on Arrakis had to pay a property tax to ensure the continued existence of the base. Paying taxes is no fun in games either, which is why they no longer exist. The bank in the capital now also gives you more space for your belongings. It is now also possible to change servers. You can move to another server along with your base.

New free gameplay content

A few other small but frequently requested changes have also made it into the update. Fans of base building can also look forward to new modules. The building parts of the Observer Set, which were previously only temporarily available via Twitch drops, are now also available in-game. I'm very happy about this because I missed the drops and like the look of the set. All other sets are getting new gates that are also big enough for buggies.

In addition, you can now also give your equipment new colours. The update includes two new weapon types: double blades and the pyro missile.

Chapter 3 focusses on new activities away from the Deep Desert. These include five new Imperial Test Stations, five new quest locations and the completely reworked Landsraad system.

Double blades are one of the two new weapon types.

Source: Funcom

You can reach the new areas via the overland map. When flying on the map, you no longer have to pay attention to water and sufficient fuel - Funcom has removed this unnecessary feature.

Five test stations with customisable difficulty

The new test stations each offer their own settings, such as radioactivity or electricity. These topics not only provide for a customised environment design, but also offer corresponding mechanics, including for the boss battles.

The difficulty level of the test stations can be adjusted before entering them. This also determines the loot that you collect when you successfully complete them. The test stations are designed for groups, but can also be played solo, according to the developers. As the stations are instanced, you will not encounter any players who are not in your group.

This new test station looks pretty unhealthy.

Source: Funcom

The new Landsraad system

Funcom has completely overhauled the Landsraad system. Previously, it consisted of repeatable quests for different noble houses. This allowed you to gain access to special faction merchants and set server-wide buffs as a guild. Chapter 3 unlocks a new specialisation tree with five paths and a total of 500 perks. There you can refine your skills - such as combat, exploration and gathering.

However, you can only earn the necessary points by completing Landsraad quests. Among other things, they will take you to the new areas on the overland map.

The new specialisation tree gives you plenty of scope to improve your skills in the endgame.

Source: Funcom

Augments are also new: craftable modifications for your Tier 6 equipment. They also have their own specialisation branch: to attach augments to your equipment, you have to complete Landsraad quests and invest skill points.

The story continues

Several new storylines were introduced in Chapter 2: Investigations into a series of murders in Arrakeen, an Imperial conspiracy and tensions between Houses Atreides and Harkonnen. Funcom has kept details of the storyline in Chapter 3 under wraps. However, the story is set to continue seamlessly from the previous events.

You will encounter a «Face Dancer», a shapeshifter. These are artificially created people who can completely change their appearance. In the course of the story, you will enter a duelling arena and fight gladiatorial battles. You will also have to deal with the smuggler faction.

DLC: «Raiders of the Wastelands»

While the changes described so far are free, you will have to pay for the DLC «Raiders of the Wastelands». However, it is already included in the Season Pass. It is a set with 74 base modules in the «Smuggler» design, 17 deco parts, three armour sets, two weapon variants and a buggy skin.

This is what the Smuggler set interior looks like.

Source: Funcom

This is the most comprehensive package yet for base-building fans. The industrial-look building parts are reminiscent of «Star Wars». They offer more variation, such as roofs made of canvas and metal slats as well as different window elements.

Header image: Funcom/new test station

I like this article! 10 people like this article







