Shutterstock
News + Trends
30867

Twint fraud is booming: so simple and yet so successful

Florian Bodoky
23.10.2025
Translation: machine translated

The Swiss payment app Twint is being targeted by cyber criminals. They use various tricks to obtain money from unsuspecting users. Because the service is considered trustworthy, the effort required by the fraudsters is minimal.

For many people, the first glance at their mobile is part of waking up. Even before the day really starts, you might check the news or the weather forecast - or see a Twint message on the screen. It is precisely this moment that fraudsters are currently exploiting. The Federal Office for Cybersecurity (BACS) is warning of a new scam in which cyber criminals are trying to catch Twint users in an unfocussed state.

Request instead of send

You should consider these details

As easy as this method is for the scammers, it is just as easy for you to see through

More Twint scams known

Header image: Shutterstock

308 people like this article

User Avatar
User Avatar
Florian Bodoky
Editor
Florian.Bodoky@digitecgalaxus.ch

I've been tinkering with digital networks ever since I found out how to activate both telephone channels on the ISDN card for greater bandwidth. As for the analogue variety, I've been doing that since I learned to talk. Though Winterthur is my adoptive home city, my heart still bleeds red and blue. 

Security
Follow topics and stay updated on your areas of interest
News + Trends

From the latest iPhone to the return of 80s fashion. The editorial team will help you make sense of it all.

Show all

These articles might also interest you

  • Background information

    Prevention over frustration: how to keep yourself safe online

    by Flavio von Rickenbach

  • Behind the scenes

    Christmas time is peak fraud season: these are the latest scams

    by Tobias Heller

  • Background information

    How the Swiyu E-ID app works

    by Florian Bodoky