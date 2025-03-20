News + Trends 34 6

This smartphone works differently

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 20.3.2025

With the Pura X, Huawei has presented a smartphone that works differently to the competition. Opening it also reveals unusual proportions.

Folded up, the Pura X looks like an ordinary folding smartphone at first glance. It fits comfortably in the palm of your hand and has a large external display. However, trained eyes might notice that the hinge is not at the top, but on the side. The smartphone therefore opens like a book.

Folding sideways and a compressed display

Once the Pura X is unfolded, the next surprise awaits. The 6.3-inch touchscreen is compressed compared to other smartphones. With an aspect ratio of 16:10, its proportions are more like a tablet or notebook than a smartphone. For comparison: the Galaxy Z Flip6 has an aspect ratio of 22:9. I spontaneously like the idea of seeing content a little wider.

The most important key data at a glance:

Outer display: 3.5 inches, 980 × 980 pixels

Internal display: 6.3 inches, 2120 × 1320 pixels

Main camera: 50 megapixels

Ultra wide-angle camera: 40 megapixels

telephoto camera: 8 megapixels, 3.5x zoom

4720 mAh, 60 watts, 40 watts wireless

IP6X: waterproof for 30 minutes at a depth of 1.5 metres, but not protected against dust

Huawei does not provide any information on the chipset used. Most recently, the manufacturer installed its own Kirin models.

Goodbye Android

With the Pura X, Huawei is finally saying goodbye to Android apps. Unlike with the Mate 70, buyers can no longer opt for Harmony OS, which supports Android apps. There is only Harmony OS Next. Although the selection of apps is smaller there, Huawei has the most important Chinese apps on board. This should be sufficient for the country, as individual apps there often cover many more functions than in Europe.

Huawei has installed its own AI on the Pura X with "Harmony Intelligence". This is based on the manufacturer's Pangu model and is supplemented by DeepSeek.

Price and availability

Huawei is currently only offering the Pura X in China. It is available there with 12 gigabytes of RAM and 256 gigabytes of storage space from 7499 yuan. That is the equivalent of around 950 francs or euros. The storage capacity increases to up to 16 gigabytes and one terabyte.

Huawei is still launching a few smartphones on the market outside of China. However, not yet with Harmony OS Next. In view of the lack of support for Android apps, this is even less promising than the current attempts with EMUI as the user interface on top of the open-source Android. In short: it is currently rather unlikely that the Pura X will go on sale regularly in Europe.

