This robot washes and cleans for you

Lorenz Keller Translation: machine translated 5.1.2026

No more putting away the dishwasher or folding the laundry yourself: Switchbot and LG are showcasing robots at the CES tech fair that are designed to take care of tedious household chores. A model will soon be available to order.

Unspectacular everyday tasks are suddenly spectacular when they are performed by robots. At the CES tech fair in Las Vegas, two manufacturers are showcasing rolling household helpers with arms that can perform various tasks in the kitchen, living room or laundry room.

The Onero H1 from Switchbot rolls around the home and does housework.

Source: Switchbot

Switchbot Onero H1: domestic help with sensitivity

The Onero H1 doesn't have legs, but it does have arms and a face. This is how the robot from Switchbot rolls around the home and carries out household chores. In a video at CES, the manufacturer shows what is possible.

The robot fills coffee beans into the machine, then brings a cup of coffee to a human, pushes a French toast from the pan onto the plate and places it on an additional module that brings the breakfast to the table. Onero H1 then rinses the plate and places it in a drawer. Cleaning windows is also possible, as is loading laundry into the machine.

Switchbot only shows small sections of the tasks in the video. It is not clear what the robot can really do: Prepare breakfast or just serve it? Also open the lid of the jar with the coffee beans or just pour them in?

Only when putting away the washing machine are details visible. He grabs items of clothing and slowly places them in the drum. He even pushes them in by hand if they are not quite in yet. He pushes the door shut with the back of his hand. He then pulls out the compartment and places a tab inside. The machine is started at the touch of a button. Onero H1 then removes the laundry and can even fold it. In the promo video, it is as clumsy as I am.

Even in the promo video, the robot doesn't manage to fold a jumper nicely.

Source: Switchbot

The Onero H1 has a multitude of cameras for orientation and object recognition and uses an AI assistant stored directly on the device. The arms are not only movable, they can also be moved from top to bottom along the entire height of the body. This means the robot does not have to be able to bend down to perform tasks at different heights.

According to the manufacturer, the model achieves 22 DoF (Degrees of Freedom). This is a measure of the number of independent movement possibilities. For comparison: the highly developed research robot Atlas from Boston Dynamics has an upper body with 29 DoF.

The Onero H1 will soon go on sale at Switchbot. The price and the exact date are still open.

LG Cloid: organiser for the smart home

The concept from Korean manufacturer LG is very similar. Cloid can take milk out of the fridge, put a baked bread roll in the oven and do and fold the laundry.

Cloid puts a baked croissant in the oven.

Source: LG

Optically, it is more reminiscent of a robot, as most people imagine one to be. This is certainly also due to the display face, which can show emotions. The robot also rolls and has no legs, but its upper body can tilt and rotate.

Primarily, Cloid is a smart home hub that coordinates and controls LG's networked household appliances. It also takes over the intermediate steps that previously had to be done by humans. For example, it loads the dishwasher, starts it - and loads it again later.

The LG model is designed to load and unload the dishwasher.

Source: LG

According to the manufacturer, Cloid's arms move like human arms and each of the five fingers can grip autonomously. The robot can reach objects up to knee height and pick them up.

In contrast to the Onero H1, Cloid is only a concept so far. LG is not planning to launch it on the market for the time being.

Header image: LG

