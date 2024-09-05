This power bank charges the Apple Watch directly

At IFA, Anker presented a power bank that charges the Apple Watch without an extra cable.

In its latest "MagGo Power Bank", Anker has directly integrated the charging point for wireless charging of the Apple Watch. The charging cable for the smartwatch is superfluous, it is sufficient to place it on the mobile battery.

10,000 mAh and permanently integrated USB-C cable

The MagGo Power Bank has a capacity of 10,000 mAh. The 45-millimetre version of the Apple Watch Series 9 has a 308 mAh battery and can be charged for a month with the power bank. The fold-out charging point for the smartwatch delivers five watts and is designed to charge it to 47 per cent in 30 minutes.

The charging area for the Apple Watch can be folded out.

Source: Jan Johannsen

You can charge smartphones and other devices with the power bank using the integrated USB-C cable, which can be used as a carrying handle. It delivers up to 30 watts of charging power. The mobile battery also supports simultaneous charging. This means you can charge it via the USB-C port at a socket and simultaneously supply a smartwatch or other device with power.

According to Anker, the USB-C cable is tested for a service life of at least five years and the power bank is made from 75 per cent recycled materials. The manufacturer's recommended retail price is 79.99 euros. The product should be available soon, but it is not yet clear whether it will be available in Germany.