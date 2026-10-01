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This hearing implant disappears completely under the skin

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 1.10.2026

With the "Tici Unico," the microphone is fully located under the skin for the first time in a commercially available cochlear implant. This allows users to keep the system switched on even while sleeping, showering, or swimming.

With classic cochlear implants, users wear an audio processor on the outside of their head. It picks up sound and provides the system with energy. The Austrian company Med-El has now launched the system in Europe after several years of clinical testing.

How hearing aids and cochlear implants differ Hearing aids and cochlear implants compensate for hearing loss in different ways. A hearing aid amplifies sound. For this to work, the inner ear must still function sufficiently. A cochlear implant is an option for severe to profound hearing loss. It bypasses damaged sensory cells in the cochlea and stimulates the auditory nerve directly via an electrode.

The microphone makes the difference

The microphone picks up sound through the skin. The integrated audio processor processes the signal and forwards it to the electrode in the cochlea. This stimulates the auditory nerve with electrical impulses.

The system consists of the actual implant and a separate microphone. Both components sit under the skin on the skull. According to Med-El, they weigh around 20 grams together. The microphone is placed in a prepared area on the skull bone and is secured there with screws.

The graphic shows the individual components of the implanted system and their position on the head.

Source: Med-El

For power supply, the «Tici Unico» uses a permanently installed battery. According to the manufacturer, one charge lasts up to 40 hours. It is charged wirelessly with an external charger called the «GoPod». This is positioned on the skin over the implant and has its own battery. According to Med-El, this should provide at least enough energy for a full day's charge. The GoPod itself can be charged via cable or wirelessly. A full charge of the implant takes about an hour. During this time, it remains active.

First study with six people

The clinical data basis published so far is still small. A feasibility study published in 2025 in the journal «Communications Medicine» included six adults with severe to profound hearing loss.

In speech comprehension tests, they achieved similar results with the implanted microphone as they did with an external audio processor from Med-El. However, the researchers themselves point out the small number of participants. Reliable statements about rare side effects or long-term reliability cannot yet be derived from this.

During the one-year observation period, the researchers recorded 15 adverse events. They classified one of these as serious and device-related. This involved swelling at the implantation site with signs of an infection. According to the study, it healed after treatment without any lasting damage.

Long-term experience still missing

Regarding the battery, there is also primarily manufacturer information available so far. Med-El states that it should still offer enough capacity for a full day even after at least 15 years. Naturally, there is no long-term practical experience with the «Tici Unico» yet.

The system can also remain switched on while sleeping.

Source: Med-El

According to the manufacturer, the implant is also suitable for MRI examinations at 1.5 and 3 Tesla, provided the specified conditions are met. If necessary, it can also be used with external audio processors such as the «Sonnet 2», «Sonnet 3», or «Rondo 3».

First uses outside of studies

The first regular implantations outside of studies took place in Austria at the end of September. The company has not yet announced a public price. There is also currently no concrete information regarding cost coverage in Germany.

Header image: Med-El

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