News + Trends 0 0

This crazy charger powers six gadgets via Qi2

Lorenz Keller Translation: machine translated 12.9.2025

Satellites, cooling and magnets everywhere: manufacturers of wireless chargers are inspired by the new Qi2 standard with 25 watts. The new models are electrifying.

The new iPhones are predestined for wireless charging with magnetic holders. Accessory manufacturers have also identified a new target group: Google fans. The Pixel 10 series now also holds magnetically to chargers and accessories. Google calls this magnetic technology Pixelsnap, Apple Magsafe - both are based on the Qi standard.

News + Trends Qi2 25W: Wireless charging is getting faster, but not easier by Jan Johannsen

The manufacturers now have a large target group of potential customers for magnetic accessories. This makes them really innovative - as demonstrated by the new products on show at the IFA tech fair in Berlin.

Aukey MagFusion Ark: charge six devices simultaneously

This charger is quite large - and impressive. It consists of a base plate and three satellites. These hold magnetically and are detachable. As they each have a built-in 6700 mAh battery, you can take them with you as power banks when travelling. Thanks to active cooling, they do not overheat when charging via Qi2 with a maximum of 25 watts. The satellite serves as a holder for the docked smartphone at a comfortable 45-degree angle.

The satellites can be used individually as a power bank.

Source: Lorenz Keller

If you have a device without a magnetic holder - such as headphones or an Android phone that can be charged wirelessly using the Qi standard - you can simply place it on the base station. The docking area of the satellites can also be used as a normal charging point. This means you can supply a maximum of six gadgets with power wirelessly at the same time: three on the undocked satellites and three on the charging points of the base station.

If the MagFusion Ark 6-in-1 is too much for you, there are also smaller versions with two or just one satellite. Aukey will launch the new product on the market in the first quarter of 2026, the price is still open.

Belkin UltraCharge Pro: for cool Apple fans

Belkin has a clear target group with the new Belkin UltraCharge Pro. Sure, you can also connect a Google Pixel 10 to the Qi2 charger, but if you place the Pixel Watch on the second charging point, nothing happens. While a uniform standard has been established for smartphones, this is not the case for smartwatches. The charging point at the back of the UltraCharge Pro can only be used with the Apple Watch.

The Belkin UltraCharge Pro charges the iPhone, Apple Watch and Airpods in parallel.

Source: Lorenz Keller

The charger also has a third charging point, which is intended for AirPods - but other headphones with a wireless charging function can also be supplied with power there. Apple users can therefore charge their iPhone, watch and headphones at the same time.

The special feature is the active cooling of the Qi2 charging area. You can switch the fan on and off using a small switch on the side. According to the manufacturer, the «ChillBoost» technology is particularly quiet. This won't disturb you on your office desk or bedside table.

The cooling can be activated via a switch.

Source: Jan Johannsen

The Belkin UltraCharge Pro 3-in-1 is already available in the range for around 120 francs or euros.

Wireless chargers −28% CHF 119.– was CHF 166.34 Belkin UltraCharge Pro 3-in-1 Qi2 charging station 25 W

Ugreen Magflow Magnetic: power in brick form

The new Ugreen Magflow Magnetic is much more than just a charger. It has a built-in 200,000 mAh battery and thus serves as a powerful power bank. Devices can be charged via USB. The USB-C port provides 65 watts - enough for a laptop or a MacBook. 10 watts are possible via the USB-A socket.

The Ugreen Magflow Magnetic is quite a mock-up.

Source: Lorenz Keller

The carrying strap is also an integrated USB-C cable; even 100 watts of output are possible. The power bank can be charged via this cable or the USB-C port with a maximum of 65 watts. According to the manufacturer, this should take around two hours. As a second attraction, the power bank has a Qi2 area to which iPhones or the new Google Pixel can be magnetically attached and charged wirelessly with up to 25 watts. The charging point can even be opened up so that the smartphone can be positioned vertically or horizontally at different angles. This allows you to read or watch videos, for example - and the battery is charged at the same time.

Price and release date of the large power bank are still unclear. Ugreen is offering a smaller version with a 100,000 mAh battery as an alternative, which should be available soon for around 90 francs or euros. It offers the same performance with wireless charging via Qi2 - however, the power bank can only be used horizontally. There is also an integrated USB-C cable and a USB-C socket with a maximum of 30 watts. This is much more conventional and less exciting.

Header image: Lorenz Keller

I like this article! This article has no likes yet.







