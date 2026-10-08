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These are the new Xbox Game Pass games in October 2026

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 8.10.2026

Eight games are coming directly to Game Pass at launch, including "Valor Mortis" and "Neon Abyss 2". They are joined by "Battlefield 6". At the same time, nine titles are leaving the subscription.

Things get particularly unusual with the smaller new releases. In «Beyond These Stars», you build a city on the back of a space whale. «Valor Mortis» turns the Napoleonic Wars into a dark soulslike. And in «Chained Beasts», you fight for your survival as a chained gladiator. The first games will be available starting October 8th.

What are the Xbox Game Pass tiers? The Xbox Game Pass is divided into three tiers: Essential, Premium, and Ultimate. Additionally, there is PC Game Pass. The Essential tier offers access to online multiplayer, a curated catalog of over 50 games, and member discounts. Premium expands this access to the extensive game library with hundreds of games playable on the Xbox console. The highest and most expensive tier is Ultimate. It includes all Game Pass games, access to day-one releases from Microsoft studios, as well as EA Play and cloud gaming.

«Echo Weaver»

When: October 8th

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

How: Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Genre: Metroidvania / Puzzle Adventure

Game type: Singleplayer

In «Echo Weaver», you step into the role of the last so-called Weaver and explore a world trapped in a time loop. The two-dimensional Metroidvania combines exploration with puzzles and time manipulation. Unlike many other games in the genre, you unlock your progress primarily through new discoveries.

You must understand the connections within the game world, discover hidden paths, and use temporal anomalies to your advantage. With each run, you learn more about the environment and get closer to the cause of the time loop.

«Forever Ago»

When: October 8th

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

How: Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Genre: Narrative Adventure / Exploration

Game type: Singleplayer

After a tragic stroke of fate, Alfred sets off on a journey to the north. At the heart of «Forever Ago» are his search for forgiveness and his encounters with other people. You accompany him through various landscapes, explore the surroundings, and capture special moments with a camera. Along the way, you meet different characters and learn more about their stories. The adventure focuses on a quiet narrative style and deals with memories, loss, and interpersonal relationships.

«Neon Abyss 2»

When: October 8th

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

How: Ultimate, Premium, and PC Game Pass

Genre: Action Roguelike / Run-and-Gun Platformer

Game type: Singleplayer and online co-op for up to four people

«Neon Abyss 2» takes you into a pixelated cyberpunk world ruled by ancient and modern deities. After being defeated in New Athens, you fight your way through the titular Abyss to take revenge. Fast-paced shootouts, platforming sections, and numerous enemies await you.

«Battlefield 6»

When: October 13th

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

How: Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Genre: First-Person Shooter / Military Action

Game type: Singleplayer and online multiplayer

Large battlefields, vehicles, and destructible environments define «Battlefield 6». The military shooter combines infantry combat with tanks, aircraft, and other military vehicles. In multiplayer mode, teams compete against each other on expansive maps and fight for strategically important positions depending on the game mode. In addition to the various multiplayer modes, the game offers a single-player campaign with its own storyline.

«Deep Dish Dungeon»

When: October 13th

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

How: Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Genre: Dungeon Crawler / Survival Adventure / Crafting

Game type: Singleplayer and online co-op

A mysterious dungeon forms the setting of «Deep Dish Dungeon». You explore the hand-crafted rooms, search for resources, and try to uncover the secrets of the underground facility. The game combines classic dungeon exploration with survival mechanics and a crafting system. You use found materials to create helpful items and reach new areas. Some paths and puzzles only become accessible once you have explored other sections beforehand.

«Valor Mortis»

When: October 13th

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, handheld, and PC

How: Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Genre: Action RPG / Soulslike / First-Person Action

Game type: Singleplayer

The Napoleonic Wars form the historical background of «Valor Mortis». However, the story quickly takes a supernatural turn. You play as a former soldier from Napoleon's army who returns to life after his death. From a first-person perspective, you fight against grotesque creatures and use both conventional weapons and supernatural abilities. The combat system is based on soulslikes and requires good timing for attacking and dodging.

«Bluey’s Happy Snaps»

When: October 15th

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, handheld, and PC

How: Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Genre: Family Adventure / Exploration / Photography

Game type: Singleplayer and local co-op for two people

The Australian animated series «Bluey» gets another video game adaptation with «Bluey’s Happy Snaps». Together with Bluey and her sister Bingo, you explore familiar locations from the series. The focus is on a camera that you use to photograph animals, characters, and special situations. Your photos end up in a scrapbook that you can decorate with stickers and ornaments. In addition, smaller activities and suggestions for games outside the digital world await you. Yippee.

«Chained Beasts»

When: October 15th

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

How: Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Genre: Action Roguelike / Gladiator Combat

Game type: Singleplayer and co-op for up to four people

In «Chained Beasts», you fight for your survival as a gladiator in an arena. You are connected to your teammates by chains, which makes the combat significantly more complicated. You must coordinate your movements while taking out enemies with weapons or objects from the environment. Traps like spiked walls or snake pits can also be used against enemies.

«Beyond These Stars»

When: October 16th

Where: PC

How: Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Genre: Construction Strategy / City-Building Simulation

Game type: Singleplayer

Building a city on the back of a giant space whale: that is the unusual premise of «Beyond These Stars». You take responsibility for a community called Peeps and build their home on the back of the whale Kewa. You take care of buildings, production chains, and the needs of your inhabitants.

Since space and resources are limited, you build additional outposts on alien planets. At the same time, you must take the needs of the living whale into account. Your relationship with Kewa influences how your shared journey through the universe develops.

These games are leaving Game Pass

On October 15, 2026, Microsoft will remove nine titles from Game Pass. If you want to continue playing any of them afterwards, you will have to purchase them separately.

«A Plague Tale: Requiem»

«Clair Obscur: Expedition 33»

«Crime Scene Cleaner»

«Donut County»

«Evil West»

«Nova Roma»

«Pacific Drive»

«Superball»

«The Casting of Frank Stone»

Header image: Electronic Arts

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