News + Trends 0 1

These are the new Xbox Game Pass games in March and April 2026

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 18.3.2026

With "South of Midnight", "Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth" and "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33", Microsoft is expanding the Xbox Game Pass with eye-catching new additions: from surreal adventure games to great role-playing games.

If you're thinking your backlog is slowly shrinking, there's bad news: Microsoft has announced the next wave of Game Pass games. A total of eleven new titles will be added to the catalogue in the coming weeks.

What are the Xbox Game Pass tiers? The Xbox Game Pass is divided into three tiers: Essential, Premium and Ultimate. There is also the PC Game Pass. The Essential tier offers access to online multiplayer, a selected catalogue of over 50 games and member discounts. Premium extends this access to the extensive game library with hundreds of games that can be played on the Xbox console. The highest and most expensive level is Ultimate. It includes all Game Pass games, access to day-one releases of games from Microsoft studios as well as EA Play and Cloud Gaming.

«South of Midnight»

When: 18 March

Where: Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud, Handheld

How: Premium, Ultimate, PC Game Pass



With «South of Midnight», Xbox presents a stylistically independent action-adventure game that is strongly characterised by southern folklore and magical realism. You play Hazel, a young woman who is confronted with supernatural powers in a modern, rural version of the American South. Myths are not abstract stories here, but part of a reality that is visibly out of joint. Your task is to repair this broken world piece by piece.

The visual style clearly stands out: the characters look like hand-made stop-motion models, especially in cutscenes. The deliberately slightly restless, artificial aesthetic creates an atmosphere that is both familiar and subliminally eerie. In terms of gameplay, the game focuses on classic third-person combat with evasive manoeuvres, melee attacks and magical weaving abilities that you unlock and combine via a skill tree.

Review "South of Midnight" tested: a playable fairy tale with dreamlike visuals and a dull combat system by Domagoj Belancic

Platforming and movement also play an important role. You climb, jump and move through compact, interconnected areas instead of an open world. The story unfolds not only through cutscenes, but above all through encounters, environmental details and guidance through the game world. This creates a game flow that combines calm exploration with challenging battles.

«The Alters»

When: 18 March

Where: Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud

How: Premium, Ultimate, PC Game Pass



«The Alters» takes an unusual approach and combines survival mechanics with an idea centred around alternative life paths. You play a man who is stranded on an alien planet and creates different versions of himself. These alters are based on decisions you would have made in another life.

Review Between construction simulation and survival adventure: "The Alters" tested by Kevin Hofer

Each of these characters has their own abilities, but also their own personalities and conflicts. This creates a system in which you not only have to manage resources, but also take interpersonal tensions into account. As you expand your base and explore the environment, dynamics develop within your group that you actively influence.

«Disco Elysium - The Final Cut»

When: 19 March

Where: Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud

How: Premium, Ultimate, PC Game Pass



With «Disco Elysium», a role-playing game that deliberately breaks with expectations is making its way into the Game Pass. You take on the role of a detective who is tasked with solving a murder case while piecing together his own past. You won't find classic combat here. Instead, the focus is on dialogue, decisions and inner monologues.

The central system is based on abilities that act as independent voices and actively intervene in conversations. As a result, they influence how you interpret situations and which options are open to you. Decisions are rarely clear-cut and are often in moral grey areas. The special appeal comes from the depth of the dialogues and the dense atmosphere, which is supported by the striking graphic style.

«Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth»

When: 24 March

Where: Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud, Handheld

How: Premium, Ultimate, PC Game Pass



«Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth» combines classic JRPG mechanics with modern staging and an open game structure. At the centre are Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu, whose stories run in parallel and complement each other thematically. The story takes you through various locations, including, for the first time, an expansive environment in Hawaii with numerous activities and densely designed urban areas.

Review Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth – this game’s silly and proud by Domagoj Belancic

The combat system remains turn-based, but offers significantly more tactical options. Positioning plays a greater role, as does interaction with the environment during battles. This makes battles feel more dynamic than in previous instalments. At the same time, the game thrives on its narrative scope. Serious topics and personal conflicts alternate with deliberately absurd side quests and mini-games.

«Absolum»

When: 25 March

Where: Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud

How: Premium, Ultimate, PC Game Pass



«Absolum» combines classic brawler mechanics with elements from the roguelite genre and focuses on fast, direct combat. You move through a dark fantasy world in which attacks, evasive manoeuvres and combos intertwine and require good timing.

The game structure is based on repeatable runs that differ due to random elements. This means that every round is different and encourages you to continuously adapt your play style while unlocking long-term improvements that permanently expand your abilities.

«Nova Roma» (Game Preview)

When: 26 March

Where: PC

How: Ultimate, PC Game Pass



«Nova Roma» is a city-building game in a historical setting that lets you build your own version of ancient Rome. You plan road networks, manage resources and ensure that your population grows and remains supplied. Economic, social and political systems intertwine and directly influence the development of your city.

The focus is on strategic planning and the efficient use of limited resources. Production chains, infrastructure and resident satisfaction must be carefully balanced.

«The Long Dark»

When: 30 March

Where: Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud

How: Premium, Ultimate, PC Game Pass



«The Long Dark» focuses on a realistic survival experience in an icy wilderness. You fight against cold, hunger and exhaustion while gathering resources and trying to survive as long as possible. Supernatural elements play no role, instead the challenge comes solely from nature and its conditions.

News + Trends Frustration, freezing, joylessness: "The Long Dark" played by Aurel Stevens

The game requires foresight. You have to plan supplies, weigh up risks and keep a close eye on your surroundings. Mistakes can have immediate consequences, for example if you stay out too long or use important resources incorrectly. At the same time, a calm, almost meditative atmosphere is created, which contrasts with the constant threat. The world has a reduced but credible design. The story is told with restraint and unfolds through found objects and environmental details.

«Resident Evil 7: Biohazard»

When: 31 March

Where: Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud

How: Premium, Ultimate, PC Game Pass



«Resident Evil 7: Biohazard» tells the story of survival horror from a first-person perspective, focussing on atmosphere and uncertainty. You explore a remote estate in rural America in search of your missing partner and end up in the grip of a disturbing family. The surroundings are cramped, confusing and deliberately designed to make orientation difficult.

Product test 7 reasons why "Resident Evil 7" is a real Resi again by Philipp Rüegg

Resources are scarce, fights are risky and often avoidable. Instead of action, the game focusses on tension that arises from the constant threat and limited possibilities. Sound design and lighting play a central role and reinforce the feeling of never really being safe.

«Barbie Horse Trails»

When: 2 April

Where: Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud, Handheld

How: Premium, Ultimate, PC Game Pass



«Barbie Horse Trails» offers a calm, accessible gaming experience centred around horse care and exploration. You move through an open environment, caring for your animals and completing various tasks that are clearly structured and easy to understand. The focus is on relaxed progress rather than competition or complex systems.

The game mechanics are deliberately kept simple, making the title particularly suitable for younger players or casual gamers. At the same time, the open world offers enough freedom to explore it at your own pace.

«Clair Obscur: Expedition 33»

When: 02 April

Where: Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud, Handheld

How: Premium, Ultimate, PC Game Pass



«Clair Obscur: Expedition 33» relies on a role-playing concept that works strongly through its visual identity and atmosphere. The game world looks like a living painting and combines surreal elements with a dark mood. You accompany a group on an expedition whose background is closely linked to existential topics and a mysterious threat.

Review Clair Obscur: Expedition 33’s my JRPG of the year by Kevin Hofer

The combat system combines classic role-playing game mechanics with modern staging and relies on timing and targeted inputs during actions. This creates a hybrid system that combines strategic planning with active participation. At the same time, the game places great emphasis on staging. The story is not only told through dialogue, but also conveyed through images, music and moods.

«Final Fantasy IV»

When: 7 April

Where: Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud

How: Premium, Ultimate, PC Game Pass



The final game is «Final Fantasy IV», a classic in JRPG history. You accompany the Dark Knight Cecil on a journey characterised by moral conflicts and personal development.

The game relies on a classic, turn-based combat system and a clearly structured story. It is precisely this simplicity that makes for an easy-to-understand gaming experience. Above all, the new edition modernises the presentation without changing the original core.

These games are leaving the Game Pass

You will have to say goodbye to two titles at the end of the month. Both games will disappear from the service on 31 March 2026.

«Peppa Pig: World Adventures»

«Mad Streets»

Header image: Sandfall Interactive

I like this article! This article has no likes yet.







