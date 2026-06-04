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These are the new Xbox Game Pass games in June 2026

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 4.6.2026

The first June wave for Game Pass has been determined. Four games will be released by subscription right at launch: "Solarpunk", "Beastro", "Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions" and "Junkster".

Your backlog doesn't get a grace period. The new Game Pass games will be released between June 4 and 16, 2026, with «Herdling» and «Total Chaos» starting on June 16, followed by «Junkster», the last announced new addition to this wave, on June 16.

What are the tiers of Xbox Game Pass? The Xbox Game Pass is divided into three tiers: Essential, Premium, and Ultimate. In addition, there is PC Game Pass. The Essential tier offers access to online multiplayer, a select catalog of over 50 games, and member discounts. Premium extends this access to the extensive game library with hundreds of games playable on the Xbox console. The highest and most expensive tier is Ultimate. It includes all Game Pass games, access to day-one releases of games from Microsoft Studios, as well as EA Play and Cloud Gaming.

«Herdling»

When: June 4

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S and PC

How: New in Game Pass Premium; already included in Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Genre: Atmospheric Adventure

Game type: Singleplayer



«Herdling» focuses on a calm, visually powerful journey instead of hectic action. You'll lead a herd of unusual creatures through alpine landscapes, dangerous passages, and increasingly mysterious environments. The game combines exploration, easy puzzles and careful herd management.

The focus is not on the fight against opponents, but on the relationship between you and the creatures you protect. The route leads uphill, past obstacles, to scary moments and small challenges that you solve with overview and patience.

Review Herdling review: a magical journey that lacks highlights Philipp Rüegg 38 12

«Total Chaos»

When: June 4

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S and PC

How: New in Game Pass Premium; already included in Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Genre: First-Person Survival Horror

Game type: Singleplayer



«Total Chaos» is a dark survival horror game coming to Game Pass that sends you to a dilapidated island from a first-person perspective. Fort Oasis looks abandoned, but not empty. You'll scavenge for materials, craft improvised weapons, and navigate a world where reality and delusion are increasingly intermingled.

The game comes from the creator of «Turbo Overkill», but strikes a much slower, more oppressive tone. Instead of pure non-stop action, "Total Chaos" requires resource management, careful exploration, and dealing with creatures that you shouldn't always encounter head-on.

«Solarpunk»

When: June 8

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S and PC

How: Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Genre: Survival, crafting, building

Game type: Singleplayer and co-op multiplayer



«Solarpunk» launches on Day One on Game Pass, shifting the survival genre to a friendlier, more technologically advanced world. Instead of gray end times, you explore floating islands, construct buildings, plant food, and craft gadgets to help you survive and travel. Your airship plays a central role in this, because you can use it to reach new islands and gradually open up the game world.

On your own, you can build and shape the environment at your own pace. In co-op, you work with friends on joint projects, collect resources and share tasks. The appeal lies in the combination of survival mechanics and bright, optimistic science fiction.

From my colleague Debora will have a review of the game next week. She is a big fan of the genre Solarpunk.

«Undisputed»

When: June 8

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC

How: Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Genre: Boxing simulation, sports game

Game type: Singleplayer and Online Multiplayer



«Undisputed" wants to bring boxing to the screen as authentically as possible. The game focuses on footwork, distance control, shot angle and timing. Not only do you control individual hooks and jabs, but you have to read in the ring how your opponent stands, when he is open and when it is better to dodge. Licensed boxers, realistic animations and a physical flow of fighting are designed to create the feeling of a real boxing match.

In single-player, you can use battles and career content to build your style. Online, you compete against other players.

«Persona 5 Royal»

When: June 9

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S and PC

How: Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Genre: JRPG, Dungeon Crawler, Social Sim

Game type: Singleplayer



«Persona 5 Royal» is one of the most famous Japanese role-playing games of recent years. You play as a student in Tokyo who goes to school during the day, cultivates friendships, takes on part-time jobs and plans his free time. At night, it becomes a stylized adventure around the Phantom Thieves of Hearts. The group penetrates the distorted minds of corrupt people, fights against shadows and forces their targets to repent.

The game combines turn-based combat, dungeon exploration, group building, and persona fusion with an extensive everyday simulation. Your choices in the daily routine influence relationships, skills, and combat opportunities.

«Beastro»

When: June 11

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC

How: Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Genre: Cozy Life Sim, Deckbuilding, Adventure

Game type: Singleplayer



«Beastro» launches on the first day of Game Pass and mixes several genres together. At first glance, the game looks like a cozy life simulation, but underneath it is a deck-building adventure in puppetry optics. You ally yourself with a wounded god and an unusual band of heroes whose strength depends not only on cards but also on meals.

Your task is to prepare magical dishes and shape the decks of your companions. These then go into battle against monsters that threaten your homeland.

«Frog Sqwad»

When: June 11

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S and PC

How: Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Genre: Co-op puzzle platformer, physics adventure

Game type: Co-op multiplayer for up to eight games



«Frog Sqwad» relies entirely on chaotic cooperation. You control frogs that move through the sewers, jump, swing, catapult each other and can grow bigger and bigger by eating. The goal follows the absurd mission of the Swamp King: Your squad is to fight their way through levels, solve puzzles and survive as a group. Physics plays a central role in this. Movements become deliberately unpredictable, characters collide, actions trigger chain reactions.

«Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions»

When: June 11

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S and PC

How: Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Genre: Co-op exploration, sci-fi adventure

Game type: Focus on Cooperative Multiplayer Expeditions



With «Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions», System Era is developing the «Astroneer" universe in a new direction. The game will initially be released as a game preview and focuses on joint space missions.

You will join the crew of the ESS Starseeker, a space station from which expeditions to various star systems take off. There, you'll explore alien planets, complete planet-wide objectives, and work together with other players. Unlike the original «Astroneer», the focus is not on building one's own base, but on the coordinated action of a group

«Junkster»

When: June 16

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC

How: Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Genre: 3D Action Platformer, Building Game

Game type: Singleplayer



«Junkster» sends you to a junkyard planet where new opportunities arise from broken parts. You control UM-13, a small construction robot whose spaceship is no longer able to fly after a crash landing. To start again, you'll have to find lost cargo, overcome obstacles, and use the environment with your robo-wrench. The game combines jumping passages and explorations with simple building elements.

These games are leaving Game Pass

In addition to the new arrivals, there are also departures again. On June 15, 2026, Microsoft will remove five games from Game Pass. If you still want to play one of them, you have time until then. These titles are leaving the service:

«Jurassic World Evolution 2»

«Lost in Random: The Eternal Die»

«Scott Pilgrim vs. The World»

«Warhammer 40K Space Marine: Master Crafted Edition»

«Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge»

Header image: Apogee Entertainment

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