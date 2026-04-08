News + Trends 8 1

These are the new Xbox Game Pass games in April 2026

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 8.4.2026

Fast-paced battles in "Hades II", a tough fight for survival in "DayZ", quiet building in "Planet Coaster 2": This is the mix that the Game Pass brings in April.

April, April! It does what it wants. In the case of the Xbox Game Pass, this means one thing above all: lots of games at once. Microsoft announced a total of 16 new titles for the first wave on 7 April 2026. This makes the update unusually extensive and covers several genres at once: from strategy and simulation to action and indie projects.

Another striking feature is that some games are not being completely re-released, but rather specifically expanded for additional platforms and plan levels.

One title also appears in the overview, but is not strictly speaking one of the new additions. «Final Fantasy IV» was already part of the previous drop in March and April, which I have already reported on.

News + Trends These are the new Xbox Game Pass games in March and April 2026 by Kim Muntinga

What are the tiers of the Xbox Game Pass? The Xbox Game Pass is divided into three tiers: Essential, Premium and Ultimate. There is also the PC Game Pass. The Essential tier offers access to online multiplayer, a selected catalogue of over 50 games and member discounts. Premium extends this access to the extensive game library with hundreds of games that can be played on the Xbox console. The highest and most expensive level is Ultimate. It includes all Game Pass games, access to day-one releases of games from Microsoft studios as well as EA Play and Cloud Gaming.

«DayZ»

When: 8 April

Where: PC

How: Essential, Premium, Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Note: Already included in the Game Pass, now also available for PC



In «DayZ» you fight for survival in an open, post-apocalyptic world. The game world completely dispenses with fixed mission structures and leaves you in control of how you move and what goals you pursue. You search for food, equipment and shelter, while at the same time having to deal with diseases, injuries and environmental conditions.

Encounters with other players remain unpredictable and can turn at any time. Resources are scarce, mistakes are penalised and decisions have an immediate impact. It is precisely this consequence that makes for a dense, often unpredictable gaming experience.

«Endless Legend 2» (Game Preview)

When: 8 April

Where: PC

How: Premium, Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Note: Already included in Game Pass, now also available in Game Pass Premium



«Endless Legend 2» is based on classic 4X strategy, but combines the genre with a world that changes over the course of a game and creates new conditions. You lead an asymmetrical faction, expand your empire, secure resources, research technologies and wrestle with rival powers for influence.

A key feature is the different factions, which are not only visually different from one another, but also noticeably different in terms of gameplay. This means that each campaign feels different and requires its own approach.

Military expansion is only one part of the game. Diplomacy, political decisions and long-term planning also play a major role. You don't just go to war with armies, but deploy them as part of a larger strategy. There are also hero characters who can shape your progress and strengthen your empire in a targeted manner.

«FBC: Firebreak»

When: 8 April

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC

How: Premium, Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Note: Already included in Game Pass, now also available in Game Pass Premium



In «FBC: Firebreak» you take on the role of a member of Firebreak, a special unit within a mysterious federal agency beset by supernatural forces. The game is designed as a co-operative first-person shooter and relies heavily on teamwork. You set out on missions within a building complex that is overrun by strange phenomena, chaos and hostile creatures.

Instead of a classic military setting, you can expect a scenario that combines action with a deliberately strange, paranormal atmosphere. Equipment, weapons and team coordination play a central role, as you not only have to eliminate threats, but also stabilise situations and regain control. The game thrives on the interplay of direct gunfights and unusual mission dramaturgy.

«Planet Coaster 2»

When: 9 April

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC

How: Premium, Ultimate, PC Game Pass



With «Planet Coaster 2» you build and manage your own amusement park. The focus is not only on roller coasters, but also on water attractions, themed areas and the entire infrastructure of a park. You design rides, customise paths and decorations and at the same time try to turn creative ideas into a functioning business. The game therefore combines design and Management very closely.

On the one hand, the construction system gives you a lot of freedom to realise your own visions. On the other hand, you have to pay attention to visitor satisfaction, prices, capacities and maintenance. Every decision has an impact on how your park is perceived and whether it functions economically.

«Tiny Bookshop»

When: 10 April

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, PC

How: Premium, Ultimate, PC Game Pass



«Tiny Bookshop» takes a much calmer tone. The game focuses on cosy Management and tells the story of a small mobile bookshop by the sea. You leave everyday life behind and open a second-hand bookshop that you set up in various picturesque locations. You put together your range, add suitable items to it and try to make the right selection for your customers.

At the same time, you get to know the local people, talk to them and get a better feel for which books and offers suit their environment. This combination of Management and atmosphere is the core of the game. It's not about time pressure or stress, but about a calm flow of the game in which observation, selection and presentation are more important than hectic optimisation.

«Football Manager 26»

When: 13 April

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC

How: Premium, Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Note: Already included in Game Pass, now also available in Game Pass Premium



In «Football Manager 26», you don't take control of the pitch, but responsibility for the entire club. The game focuses on Management, analysis and planning. You decide on transfers, squad structure, training, development and tactical alignment. The aim is to form a coherent overall sporting picture from countless adjusting screws.

Review Football Manager 26 is floundering in an interface labyrinth by Kim Muntinga

«Hades II»

When: 14 April

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, PC

How: Premium, Ultimate, PC Game Pass



«Hades II» stays true to the strengths of its predecessor and expands the concept into an even bigger roguelike action game. You fight your way through a mythological world in repeatable playthroughs, which this time extends beyond the classic underworld. The focus is on fast battles, precise evasive movements and the constant change between attack, reaction and adaptation.

Each run is slightly different because rewards, enemies and possibilities vary. This is precisely what makes the game so replayable. With new areas, a larger world and the fight against the Titan of Time, «Hades II» focuses more on escalation without sacrificing the basic feeling of speed, precision and motivating progression.

«Replaced»

When: 14 April

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC

How: Ultimate, PC Game Pass



«Replaced» combines cinematic 2.5D platforming with a dark cyberpunk aesthetic. R.E.A.C.H., an artificial intelligence trapped in a human body, takes centre stage. At a narrative level, the game poses the question of what humanity actually means in a technologically characterised world.

The setting is an alternative America of the 1980s, characterised by secrets, corporate power and a dark future atmosphere. In terms of gameplay, «Replaced» combines exploration, platform passages and direct action.

«The Thaumaturge»

When: 14 April

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC

How: Premium, Ultimate, PC Game Pass



«The Thaumaturge» is a story-driven role-playing game that focuses on characterisation, morally difficult decisions and turn-based combat. You use mystical abilities to read emotions, reveal motives and interact with folklore-inspired demons. These abilities are not just for combat, but also for analysing people and situations. This gives the game a stronger psychological component than many classic role-playing games.

«The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered»

When: 16 April

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC

How: Premium, Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Note: Already included in Game Pass, now also available in Game Pass Premium



«The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered» modernises Bethesda's classic role-playing game from 2006 with new visuals and revised gameplay. Cyrodiil remains a sprawling fantasy world that can be freely explored, while a threat from the plains of Oblivion looms over the land.

The game's appeal lies in its openness. Main and side quests are available, as are joining different factions, developing your own character in different directions and the freedom to organise your playing time as you see fit.

The remastered version does not replace this structure, but rather transforms it into a more modern form. New visual quality and refined game mechanics should make it easier to access without changing the core.

Opinion The Oblivion remake is unplayable by Simon Balissat

«EA Sports NHL 26»

When: 16 April

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S

How: Ultimate, PC Game Pass



With «EA Sports NHL 26» ice hockey takes centre stage. The game focuses on quick changes of direction, direct control and the typical speed of the sport. Above all, Ice Q 2.0, fed with NHL Edge data, is intended to further refine the feel of the game. There is also a new Be-A-Pro mode and HUT Seasons. However, the core remains the sporting dynamics: precise passes, clever positional play, hard finishes and fast switching between offence and defence.

«Call of Duty: Modern Warfare»

When: 17 April

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC

How: Premium, Ultimate, PC Game Pass



«Call of Duty: Modern Warfare» stands for direct, down-to-earth shooter action with a cinematically staged campaign. The game combines a modern conflict setting with multiplayer and co-operative special ops missions.

The campaign focuses on high intensity and tight staging, while the multiplayer requires quick reactions, map knowledge and precise shooting skills. The special ops missions add co-operative challenges to the package.

video Product test "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" offers the best campaign in years by Philipp Rüegg

«Little Rocket Lab»

When: 21 April

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC

How: Premium, Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Note: Already included in Game Pass, now also available in Game Pass Premium



«Little Rocket Lab» combines a cosy atmosphere with mechanical engineering and role-playing elements. You play Morgan, a budding engineer who returns to her home in St Ambroise to help build the family rocket. At the centre of the game is not just a technical crafting system, but also the connection to a place and its inhabitants. You build machines, help the local employees with practical solutions and work your way towards a larger goal step by step.

«Sopa: Tale of the Stolen Potato»

When: 21 April

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC, handheld

How: Premium, Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Note: Already included in Game Pass, now also available in Game Pass Premium



«Sopa: Tale of the Stolen Potato» focuses on narrative adventure fare with an emotional twist. The starting point is a small, almost everyday task: Miho has to fetch a potato from the pantry for his grandmother. However, this simple moment develops into a journey into a magical world full of idiosyncratic characters, unusual places and symbolic encounters.

The game takes you through the depths of South America and explores the meaning of what people pass on.

«Vampire Crawlers»

When: 21 April

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, PC

How: Ultimate, PC Game Pass



«Vampire Crawlers» takes familiar elements from survivor games and transfers them into a turn-based system. You move through dungeons, make decisions about cards and abilities and gradually put together your own build.

In contrast to real-time-oriented genre representatives, you set the pace yourself here. Every action is deliberate and has a direct impact on the course of the game. This shifts the focus from reaction to planning and overview. Randomly generated levels ensure that each run develops differently and new situations arise.

At the same time, the game encourages you to constantly adapt your strategy and weigh up the risks. The mix of deckbuilding, dungeon crawling and roguelite structure creates a system that relies on repetition without feeling identical and lets you try out new approaches with every round.

«Kiln»

When: 23 April

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, handheld, PC

How: Ultimate, PC Game Pass



«Kiln» combines creative design with competitive multiplayer. You create your own characters, whose shape, weight and structure have a direct influence on their characteristics in the game. These then compete against each other in arenas, resulting in a system that closely interlinks design and gameplay. Battles are fast-paced and rely on immediate reaction, while your chosen design dictates the style of play.

Different designs lead to different strengths and weaknesses, allowing a variety of strategies to be developed. At the same time, the creative process remains central, as you can continuously adapt your characters and try out new approaches. The game thrives on this alternation between creating and attacking, creating a dynamic that unfolds anew in every game.

Header image: Activision

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