News + Trends 6 1

These are the new PS Plus games in October 2026 for the Premium subscription

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 15.10.2026

A mafia adventure, an unusual co-op shooter, and the return of a PlayStation classic: Sony has announced nine new games for PlayStation Plus. Two of them remain reserved for Premium subscribers.

With «Mafia: The Old Country» you travel to early 20th-century Sicily. In «Horizon Forbidden West», on the other hand, you explore a post-apocalyptic world full of machine creatures. Those who prefer playing together can defend themselves against alien mushroom creatures with up to three friends in «Mycopunk». Horror fans will also get their money's worth with «Poppy Playtime: Chapter 2» and «The Midnight Walk».

The new games will be available from October 20.

What are the tiers of the Playstation Plus subscription? Playstation Plus is divided into three tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium. The Essential tier offers access to online multiplayer, monthly bonus games, cloud storage, and exclusive discounts in the Playstation Store. Extra includes all the benefits of Essential and expands the offering with an extensive catalog of PS4 and PS5 games. The highest tier, Premium, additionally contains a collection of classic titles from the PS1, PS2, PSP, and PS3 eras, time-limited trials of selected games, as well as cloud streaming features.

New for the Premium membership

«Dino Crisis 2» (2000)

When: October 20

Where: PS4, PS5

Genre: Action-Adventure, Survival-Horror

Game type: Singleplayer



Capcom's «Dino Crisis 2» sends you back to the Cretaceous period. After a failed experiment with a new type of energy source, an entire city disappears. Agents Regina and Dylan are tasked with finding out what happened. Along the way, they encounter numerous dinosaurs, which they fight with pistols, shotguns, and other weapons.

«RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition» (2004)

When: October 20

Where: PS4, PS5

Genre: Construction and management simulation

Game type: Singleplayer



In «RollerCoaster Tycoon 3» you plan and manage your own amusement park. You build rollercoasters and attractions, open shops, and take care of staff and finances. You must consider the needs of your guests to keep your park profitable.

In career mode, you complete various scenarios with set goals. Sandbox mode, on the other hand, gives you free rein in your design. In addition to the main game, the Complete Edition includes the expansions «Soaked!» and «Wild!», which add water parks and animal enclosures, among other things.

New for Extra and Premium subscribers

«Mafia: The Old Country» (2025)

When: October 20

Where: PS5

Genre: Action-Adventure

Game type: Singleplayer



«Mafia: The Old Country» takes you to early 20th-century Sicily. You take on the role of Enzo Favara, who wants to fight for his place in a criminal family. In doing so, he gets caught up in power struggles, betrayal, and violent confrontations. The action-adventure relies on a linear plot rather than an open game world. You explore Sicilian locations, engage in shootouts, fight with knives, and move around on foot, on horseback, or in early automobiles.

The fourth main installment of the series tells a standalone prequel story and focuses on Enzo's rise within the Mafia.

«Horizon Forbidden West» (2022)

When: October 20

Where: PS4, PS5

Genre: Action-RPG

Game type: Singleplayer



In «Horizon Forbidden West», Aloy continues her journey through a post-apocalyptic world where giant machine creatures populate the landscape. A mysterious plague threatens life on Earth. To uncover its cause, Aloy travels to the west of former North America. There, she meets new tribes, explores ruins, and fights dangerous machines. In addition to ranged weapons, she uses traps and various special abilities. The open game world offers numerous side quests and secrets.

«Mycopunk» (2026)

When: October 20

Where: PS5

Genre: First-person shooter, Looter-shooter

Game type: Singleplayer, Online co-op for up to four people



In «Mycopunk» you fight as part of a group of discarded robots against alien mushroom creatures. A corporation sends the team to the planet New Atlas, where a fungal catastrophe has spiraled out of control. In individual missions, you fight hordes of enemies, collect equipment, and upgrade your weapons.

«Poppy Playtime: Chapter 2» (2022)

When: October 20

Where: PS4, PS5

Genre: Survival-Horror, Puzzle-Adventure

Game type: Singleplayer



In the second chapter of «Poppy Playtime» you explore further areas of an abandoned toy factory. After the encounter with Huggy Wuggy and the liberation of Poppy, the search for answers leads you deeper into the building. There, new puzzles and dangerous toy figures await you.

«The Midnight Walk» (2025)

When: October 20

Where: PS5, optionally with PS VR2

Genre: Horror-Adventure, Dark Fantasy

Game type: Singleplayer



A world made of clay forms the backdrop of «The Midnight Walk». You play a burnt figure named The Burnt One and accompany the small lantern creature Potboy through a gloomy fantasy world. His flame provides light, but also attracts dangerous creatures. You must hide, outsmart monsters, and solve puzzles to continue your journey.

«Tales of Arise – Beyond the Dawn Edition» (2021)

When: October 20

Where: PS4, PS5

Genre: JRPG

Game type: Singleplayer



«Tales of Arise» tells of the conflict between the planets Dahna and Rena. For centuries, the Renans have oppressed the population of Dahna. The focus is on Alphen and Shionne, who stand against this rule. On their journey, other companions join them. The battles take place in real-time and combine attacks with special abilities and team actions.

The «Beyond the Dawn Edition» contains the main game as well as the expansion of the same name from 2023. This continues the story about a year later and adds new quests, dungeons, and another plotline.

«Monster Energy Supercross 25 – The Official Video Game» (2025)

When: October 20

Where: PS4, PS5

Genre: Action-RPG

Game type: Singleplayer



In «Monster Energy Supercross 25» you get on a motocross bike and compete against the best riders in the US Supercross Championship. On the official tracks of the 2025 season, you fight for fast lap times and championship points. It's not just about speed. You have to time jumps correctly, take corners cleanly, and control your machine on the increasingly rutted surface.

Header image: MoonHood

I like this article! 6 people like this article







