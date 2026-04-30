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These are the new PS Plus games in May 2026

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 30.4.2026

Just before the football World Cup, Playstation Plus is adding "EA Sports FC 26" to its plan. In addition, "Wuchang: Fallen Feathers" and "Nine Sols" deliver tough boss battles, dark worlds and uncompromising action off the pitch.

Sony has announced the monthly Playstation Plus games for May 2026. You can add the three titles to your library from 5 May. Two games will remain for PS4 players, as «Wuchang: Fallen Feathers» will only be released on PS5 as part of the plan.

What tiers are available in the Playstation Plus plan Playstation Plus is divided into three tiers: Essential, Extra and Premium. The Essential tier offers access to online multiplayer, monthly free games, cloud storage and exclusive discounts in the Playstation Store. Extra includes all the benefits of Essential and adds an extensive catalogue of PS4 and PS5 games to the offer. The highest tier, Premium, also includes a collection of classic titles from the PS1, PS2, PSP and PS3 era, time-limited trials of selected games and cloud streaming functions.

«EA Sports FC 26»

When: 5 May

Where: PS4, PS5

Year: 2025

Genre: Football simulation / sports game



«EA Sports FC 26» continues the football series from Electronic Arts, which has been running under a new name since the break with the FIFA licence. The focus remains on the most comprehensive representation of modern club football. The game offers numerous licensed leagues, clubs, stadiums and players. This allows you to manage both top international clubs and smaller teams on the pitch.

In terms of gameplay, «EA Sports FC 26» remains true to the familiar formula. You build up attacks via the wings, centre or quick switching moments, defend spaces manually and look for the finish at the right moment.

The most important modes include Career, Clubs and Ultimate Team. In Career, you take on long-term responsibility for a club or a player character. Clubs focuses on playing together online with fixed roles. Ultimate Team is all about building your own team with cards, tasks and online matches.

Opinion This EA FC victim came back for more – only to be filled with regret once again by Luca Fontana

«Wuchang: Fallen Feathers»

When: 5 May

Where: PS5

Year: 2025

Genre: Soulslike Action-RPG



«Wuchang: Fallen Feathers» takes you into a dark fantasy version of the late Ming dynasty. You play the pirate warrior Wuchang, who wakes up with no memory and is herself marked by a mysterious illness. This plague, known as the «Feathering», transforms people into monstrous creatures and gives the world its ominous tone.

As an action role-playing game, «Wuchang: Fallen Feathers» throws you into tough hand-to-hand combat time and time again. You wield different weapons, use special abilities and adapt your style to each opponent. You follow up at the right moment, keep your distance when the pressure gets too great and only risk heavy attacks when a real gap opens up.

«Nine Sols»

When: 5 May

Where: PS4, PS5

Year: 2024

Genre: 2D action platformer / Metroidvania



«Nine Sols» is a hand-drawn 2D action game from Red Candle Games. The world combines Far Eastern mythology with science fiction and is often described as «Taopunk». You play a vengeful hero who wants to overthrow the nine Sols - powerful rulers of an enigmatic, decaying civilisation.

The combat system clearly takes centre stage. «Nine Sols» relies less on frantic dodging and more on precise parries, deflections and counters. You have to read attacks, hit the right moment and develop your own offences. This makes many fights feel like concentrated duels. The proximity to Sekiro is noticeable, but is transferred into an independent 2D structure.

At the same time, the game follows the logic of a Metroidvania. You explore connected areas, find new abilities and open up paths that were previously closed. The game thrives on its atmosphere, its clear animations and its meticulous visual language.

Header image: Electronic Arts

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