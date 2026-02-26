News + Trends 1 0

These are the new PS Plus games in March 2026

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 26.2.2026

The new Playstation Plus games for March 2026 are here: with golf, monster hunting, colourful Slimes and a huge MMO, there's something for everyone.

The sun is slowly coming out and while many people are being drawn back outside, Sony is making sure that the console is not forgotten. With the new Playstation Plus games for March 2026, there is fresh material for everyone who still wants to spend a few evenings in front of the screen despite spring.

From Tuesday, 3 March 2026, four new titles will be available in the Playstation Plus Essential programme, which you can add to your library up to and including 6 April 2026, provided your plan is active.

What tiers are available in the Playstation Plus subscription programme Playstation Plus is divided into three tiers: Essential, Extra and Premium. The Essential tier offers access to online multiplayer, monthly free games, cloud storage and exclusive discounts in the Playstation Store. Extra includes all the benefits of Essential and adds an extensive catalogue of PS4 and PS5 games to the offer. The highest tier, Premium, also includes a collection of classic titles from the PS1, PS2, PSP and PS3 era, time-limited trials of selected games and cloud streaming functions.

«PGA Tour 2K25»

When: 3 March

Where: PS5

Year: 2025



In «PGA Tour 2K25» you'll step onto some of the world's most famous golf courses, including venues for prestigious tournaments such as the PGA Championship, the U.S. Open and the Open Championship. The game focuses on authentic gameplay that requires precise placement, timing and strategic planning.

In the extensive career mode, you shape your own golfer: You choose equipment, skill trees and customised adjustments that shape your playing style and determine your progress on the way to becoming a professional. Every round counts, as the revised scoring system measures your performance in detail and rewards constant development.

«Monster Hunter Rise»

When: 3 March

Where: PS4, PS5

Year: 2023



«Monster Hunter Rise» is an action role-playing game in which you fight huge creatures in vast areas as a hunter. At the beginning, you create your own character, choose from 14 weapon classes and customise your style with skills and equipment combinations.

The core of the game revolves around a clear cycle: You explore, hunt and upgrade your equipment. Each successful hunt provides materials with which you can forge and upgrade weapons and armour and thus arm yourself for ever more powerful enemies.

Two animal companions are at your side: the Palico, who supports you in battle with useful skills, and the Palamute, who opens up new mobility options thanks to his speed. The varied areas - from dense forests to craggy cliffs and dilapidated ruins - invite you to explore and provide numerous resources to help you progress.

«Slime Rancher 2»

When: 3 March

Where: PS5

Year: 2024



In «Slime Rancher 2», you once again take on the role of Beatrix LeBeau, who this time ventures to the mysterious Rainbow Island. The world is colourful, playful and full of new Slime species that you capture, breed and care for.

Your ranch is the central location where you construct buildings, plan upgrades and manage your growing Slime ecosystem. The game combines farming simulation with first-person exploration

«The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Gold Road»

When: 3 March

Where: PS4, PS5

Year: 2021



With «The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Gold Road», a new chapter awaits you in the MMO universe of Tamriel, which has been growing for years. The expansion adds a new area, more story quests and fresh activities to the already large game world.

You travel through vast landscapes, meet factions, solve storylines and face new enemies again and again. The progression system allows you to perfect your character over many hours and customise your playstyle.

Header image: Capcom

