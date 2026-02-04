News + Trends 9 9

New Xbox could be released in 2027, says AMD

Philipp Rüegg Translation: machine translated 4.2.2026

Microsoft has probably not given up on the console business after all. According to AMD, the new Xbox could be released as early as 2027.

The Xbox Series X/S is a flop. At least when you compare the console with the competition. Since its launch in 2020, both models have sold an estimated 34 million units. The Playstation 5 sold 86 million units in the same period. This is why Microsoft is focussing more and more on being a publisher and is now also releasing most of its titles on the PS5 at the same time.

Despite this, Microsoft confirmed last autumn that it was working on a new Xbox. AMD will once again be the hardware partner. CEO Lisa Su revealed in an earnings call on the occasion of the quarterly figures that the launch could take place as early as 2027. «The development of the next generation of Xbox from Microsoft with a semi-specific SoC from AMD is progressing well, so a market launch in 2027 should be possible», said the AMD boss on Tuesday.

The Xbox Series could not prevail against the PS5.

Source: Shutterstock

During the court hearings with the FTC during the Activision Blizzard takeover, documents pointed to a 2028 release. However, with the current price explosion of RAM and SSDs, the question arises as to how sensible a console upgrade is at the moment anyway. Microsoft has already raised the price of the Xbox Series X/S for the second time in October

Sarah Bond, president of the Xbox division, explained in the autumn that the next console «will be a very high-end, very exclusive, carefully crafted experience». In other words: it will be expensive. Add to this the rising hardware prices due to the AI boom and an early Xbox launch becomes increasingly unrealistic.

In an interview with Mashable, Xbox boss Sarah Bond talks about the next generation of consoles.

Source: Mashable

The PS6 is also likely to be delayed

In a Q&A with media last November, Sony's chief financial officer Lin Tao said that the PS5 was in the middle of its life cycle. This would mean that the PS6 would not be released until 2030 at the earliest. By comparison, the PS4 was replaced by the PS5 after seven years. Renowned analyst David Gibson also suspects that fans will have to wait longer than before for the next generation.

Sony, like Microsoft, will once again be working with AMD. Playstation development boss Mark Cerny has already revealed the first technical details about the new console.

Switch 2 owners are unlikely to be thinking about a successor just yet. The console is approaching its first anniversary. Nintendo's hybrid console is also on the right track in terms of sales. With over 17 million units sold since its launch in June, it remains the fastest-selling Nintendo console of all time. The first Switch only sold «» ten million units in the same period. However, with over 155 million units, it has replaced the Nintendo DS as the best-selling Nintendo console. The Gameboy successor was the undisputed leader for years with 154 million units.

