News + Trends 0 0

These are the new PS Plus games in January 2026

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 16.1.2026

Horror fans get the most prominent addition in January with "Resident Evil Village". At the same time, Sony is filling its catalogue with a big Yakuza role-playing game, several indies and an arcade classic from the 1990s

Sony is adding new games to Playstation Plus for all three subscription plans in January 2026. The titles for Premium and Extra will be activated on 20 January and will then be available in the respective games catalogue. The Essential games have been available since 6 January and can be added to the library until 2 February 2026.

What tiers are available in the Playstation Plus subscription? Playstation Plus is divided into three tiers: Essential, Extra and Premium. The Essential tier offers access to online multiplayer, monthly free games, cloud storage and exclusive discounts in the Playstation Store. Extra includes all the benefits of Essential and adds an extensive catalogue of PS4 and PS5 games to the offer. The highest tier, Premium, also includes a collection of classic titles from the PS1, PS2, PSP and PS3 era, time-limited trials of selected games and cloud streaming functions.

New for the Premium membership

«Ridge Racer»

When: 20 January

Where: PS5

Year: 1993



«Ridge Racer» is a reminder of where the DNA of modern arcade racing games comes from. The classic game dispenses with realism and instead focuses on drift-heavy corners, high speed and an immediately accessible driving experience. You learn tracks not through trial and error, but through rhythm and precision, which gives the game a special elegance to this day.

New for Extra and Premium subscribers

«Resident Evil Village»

When: 20 January

Where: PS4, PS5

Year: 2021



«Resident Evil Village» combines classic survival horror elements with modern action staging without abandoning its roots. You move through a secluded village that has a logical spatial structure and gives you the feeling of being watched at all times.

Capcom stages the threat less through shock moments than through atmosphere, sound design and level architecture. Resources remain scarce, decisions carry weight, and each room demands a cautious approach. At the same time, Village integrates stronger shooter elements than previous instalments in the series, which increases the pace without disrupting the tension.

«Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth»

When: 20 January

Where: PS4, PS5

Year: 2024



«Infinite Wealth» expands the Yakuza universe into an unusually broad role-playing game. You travel back and forth between Honolulu and Kamurocho: two locations with completely different moods, cultures and structures.

The story combines personal dramas with social topics without losing its humorous core. Battles remain turn-based, but are more dynamic than previous instalments thanks to positional systems, class mechanics and environmental influences. Side missions, mini-games and side activities are not filler, but characterise the character of the world.

«Expeditions: A MudRunner Game»

When: 20 January

Where: PS4, PS5

Year: 2024



«Expeditions» shifts the focus from pure off-road driving to logistical planning and terrain management. You steer heavy vehicles through rough landscapes, analyse ground conditions, choose routes and calculate risks.

Speed is rarely the goal. Control, preparation and patience determine success or failure. The physics models simulate traction, weight and resistance convincingly, making every decision tangible.

«A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead»

When: 20 January

Where: PS5

Year: 2024



Silence becomes the most important resource and the greatest danger in this game. As in the film series, sounds form the central game mechanic: Every step, stumble or careless noise can have deadly consequences. Instead of fighting enemies head-on, you move carefully, observe patterns and plan escape routes. The levels are designed to create tension from uncertainty rather than enemy density.

«Darkest Dungeon II»

When: 20 January

Where: PS4, PS5

Year: 2023



«Darkest Dungeon II» remains uncompromising in its mechanics and atmosphere. You lead a team through a dark world in which not only health points count, but also the mental stability of your characters. Conflicts, stress and moral decisions have a noticeable impact on the course of the game.

The combat system is tactical, slow and error-intolerant, while the roguelike design makes each playthrough unique. Progress comes less from grinding and more from smart planning and risk assessment.

«The Exit 8»

When: 20 January

Where: PS4, PS5

Year: 2023



Minimalism can be surprisingly effective in horror. This unusual title proves that impressively. You move through seemingly endless, almost identical corridors and have to recognise the smallest deviations in order to progress.

Instead of monster hunts, the game relies on subtle irritations, repetition and increasing paranoia. With each loop, the uncertainty grows as to whether you are really in control.

«Art of Rally»

When: 20 January

Where: PS4, PS5

Year: 2020



Rallying does not appear here as a spectacular motorsport event, but as a concentrated driving test with a strong sense of aesthetics. «Art of Rally» deliberately avoids photorealistic graphics and instead focuses on clear shapes, reduced landscapes and a calm colour palette that draws the eye to the essentials.

Underneath this stylised surface, however, lies a precise driving model that demands clean drifting, controlled braking and anticipatory steering. You drive through different regions of the world, familiarise yourself with the course and improve your timing with every bend.

«A Little to the Left»

When: 20 January

Where: PS4, PS5

Year: 2022



«A Little to the Left» is a calm, order-based puzzle game with no time pressure or competition. You sort objects, rearrange structures and recognise patterns that initially seem inconspicuous. Each task feels logical, but rarely trivial. The game thrives on its charming presentation, clever puzzles and relaxing atmosphere

New for Essential subscribers

The Playstation Plus Essential titles have been available to download since 6 January. You can still get them until 2 February 2026.

«Need for Speed Unbound»

When: 6 January

Where: PS5

Year: 2022



Street racing gets a strikingly stylised look in this part that stands out from the genre. In Lakeshore City, you take part in illegal races, evade the police and build your reputation. The game combines arcade pace with tactical decisions: You have to weigh up when to risk everything and when to secure profits.

«Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed»

When: 6 January

Where: PS4, PS5

Year: Remaster 2024 (original 2010)



The Wasteland as a setting makes it clear that Disney platformers can also be dark and thought-provoking. You explore a world of forgotten Disney characters and use brush mechanics to actively change environments. Instead of classic platform obstacles, puzzles and decisions take centre stage. Your interventions visibly influence the world and give the game its own identity.

«Core Keeper»

When: 6 January

Where: PS4, PS5

Year: 2022



Core Keeper combines survival, crafting and exploration in an underground sandbox world. You collect resources, build bases, develop equipment and encounter ever stronger creatures. The co-op mode for up to eight players expands the experience considerably, as tasks are shared and strategies are developed together.

Header image: Capcom

I like this article! This article has no likes yet.







