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The Xiaomi 18 Pro Max is coming to Europe with a smaller battery

A display on the back, a privacy display on the front, and Leica cameras: while the Xiaomi 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max differ in size, they otherwise offer the same exciting new features.

Almost two months after their launch in China, Xiaomi has introduced the 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max for Europe – significantly earlier than their predecessors, which were always released in March. Both smartphones differ in size but feature the same camera system. You will also find the privacy display and the screen on the back on both models.

The most important key data at a glance:

Xiaomi is once again reducing battery capacity for Europe. Instead of 7000 and 8500 mAh, the silicon-carbon batteries of the smartphones in Europe have 6000 and 7050 mAh, respectively. The reason for this is said to be regulatory requirements. However, these do not fundamentally prevent higher capacities: Xiaomi itself sells a smartphone with a 10,000 mAh battery, the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max, in Europe without any problems.

The larger Xiaomi 18 Pro Max in «Cosmic Blue».

Display on the back instead of a photo in the phone case

The 2.9 and 2.7-inch displays on the back of the smartphones are eye-catchers. You can choose watch faces or a background image. Furthermore, they can display almost anything that appears in the notifications on the front. Some apps allow media playback control via the so-called back display. You can also pin QR codes or boarding passes there for quick access. The AI translator uses the mini-screen to show the translation to the person you are talking to.

Various watch faces are available for the clock.

Naturally, the display serves as a viewfinder for selfies with the main camera. As soon as there are more than three people in the frame, the smartphone automatically switches to the ultra-wide-angle camera. The display, along with the cameras, is located under a sheet of Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The rear display can show various things.

If the whole thing seems superfluous to you, as it did to me at first: consider how many people put photos or optical accessories into their transparent smartphone cases.

Privacy Display: No prying eyes on your screen

The front display of the two Xiaomi 18 models is designed to keep prying eyes from the side away from your screen. In privacy mode, it switches off the regular display pixels. Only so-called privacy pixels with a narrower viewing angle remain active. Unlike Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra, the Xiaomis cannot only restrict the view of the entire display. You can select individual apps, notifications, or specific areas that should be protected.

However, anyone looking directly over your shoulder has the same viewing angle as you. That is why the smartphone warns you with vibrations and in the «Hyper Island», a notification element around the front camera, when it detects other eyes.

The wider the viewing angle, the more the privacy display restricts the view.

Retro image mode for the cameras

For the cameras, Xiaomi is continuing its partnership with Leica. The camera system, which is identical on both smartphones, was developed together with the photo experts from Wetzlar, Hesse. The main and periscope telephoto cameras each have a 200-megapixel sensor. The periscope telephoto camera has a focal length of 75 mm (35mm equivalent), and Xiaomi promises outstanding image quality up to a digital zoom of 300 mm.

The ultra-wide-angle camera is barely noticeable below the display.

Further innovations concern the software for image processing. For example, there are three image styles to choose from with «Essential Moment»: «B&W Film» for black-and-white shots with a nuanced tonal range, «Iconic CCD» is intended to remind you of old digital cameras with its bold, rich colors, and «Modern Vintage» stands for a «timeless look» with finely tuned color tones.

AI helps you when taking photos. For example, it specifically brightens faces in portrait shots. During image editing, it makes suggestions for image composition or cropping.

HyperOS 4 with even more glass optics

The Xiaomi 18 Pro and Pro Max are the first smartphones that Xiaomi is equipping with HyperOS 4 out of the box. The user interface is based on Android 17 and features even more glass optics. It is intended to give it a warm, lively feel. You can also customize and arrange the lock screen and notifications even more individually.

How transparent do you want it to be?

Price and availability

The cameras are identical on the two Xiaomi 18s, and both have a display on the back as well as a privacy display on the front. The main difference is the size, including the battery capacity. In addition, the chipset of the Xiaomi 18 Pro is weaker, but still better than almost all other chipsets.

The recommended retail price starts at 1399 euros for the Xiaomi 18 Pro and 1599 euros for the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max – each with 12 gigabytes of RAM and 256 gigabytes of storage. The devices are expected to be available soon. When the time comes, I will link them here.

Header image: Jan Johannsen

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