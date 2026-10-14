News + Trends 16 4

The singing juice carton: CMF launches Bluetooth speakers S and M

Florian Bodoky Translation: machine translated 14.10.2026

Nothing's budget brand CMF is launching two new Bluetooth speakers with a juice box look: waterproof, featuring Auracast and a replaceable front.

Is it a milk carton? No. Is it a juice box? No. It is a Bluetooth speaker. Or rather: two. CMF, the budget-friendly sub-brand of Nothing, is expanding its range with two portable Bluetooth speakers. The Speaker S and the Speaker M share the same angular shape, reminiscent of a beverage carton. You have been able to order both speakers since October 12th.

One design, two formats

The Speaker S measures 13.5 × 8.5 × 4.4 centimeters and weighs 334 grams. It stands upright, fits into a backpack, and has an eyelet where you could attach a carabiner. Its big brother is significantly larger, measuring 22 × 8.5 × 5.4 centimeters and weighing a substantial 602 grams. It has a fixed handle and is intended more for a shelf at home or a desk.

The Speaker S is portable

Source: Nothing.tech

Both models are available in white, dark gray, orange, and turquoise. You can swap the front panel and the rotary dial. A small lever on the back releases the front. Furthermore, CMF has announced that it will produce standardized templates for 3D printing, allowing you to create your own custom versions. However, these are not yet available at launch.

Auracast, long range, and waterproof

While the Speaker S features a 45mm full-range driver along with two passive radiators, the Speaker M uses a closed two-way system: a 70mm woofer with 25 watts and a 16mm tweeter with 10 watts, covering a frequency spectrum from 60 Hertz to 20 Kilohertz.

According to the manufacturer, an algorithm called Adaptive Tuning analyzes the signal and continuously adjusts the level and equalizer preset. There are also sound modes: Ultra Bass (for enhanced low frequencies), Wide Soundstage (for a kind of spatial sound), and Night Mode, which limits the volume and reduces deep bass. The equalizer presets can be selected in the app. In addition to a Party Mode, which allows you to connect multiple speakers, the speakers also support Auracast. The devices can be controlled via the rotary dials on the front.

Both speakers support Bluetooth 6.0. In «open fields», this offers a transmission range of up to 100 meters. NFC, Google Fast Pair, and MS Swift Pair are also supported. The dual-device connection ensures that two devices can be connected simultaneously.

The Speaker M looks like a milk carton

Source: Nothing.tech

As for codecs, the standard applies: SBC and AAC. There are no higher bitrate codecs. Via Auracast, the speakers use LC3 for low latency. Both speakers can also withstand being submerged in water at a depth of 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes. IP68 is the standard. The battery life is up to 18 hours, and ten minutes of additional charging time results in an extra hour of sound.

The Speaker S costs 59 euros and the Speaker M costs 99 euros, and both are available in white, dark gray, orange, and turquoise. Swiss prices are not yet known.

Header image: nothing.tech

I like this article! 16 people like this article







